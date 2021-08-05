Do I Need A Hearing Test Before Changing To A New Hearing Aid?

Close

If you have any concerns about hearing loss, it's always good to get a hearing test. During a hearing test, an audiologist will perform a variety of different listening tests to help determine if you do have any hearing loss and how severe it is.

While it can be scary to go for a hearing test, it's essential to get one done if you suspect you are having issues with your hearing. This can help you find out if you genuinely have a problem and what solutions can help you with your hearing.

We'll tell you about:

● Different ways to test hearing loss.

● Why regular hearing tests are important.

● How often you should replace your hearing aids.

If you have any concerns about your hearing or are making a change in your hearing aids, it's always important to get a hearing test.

What are the different ways an audiologist can test for hearing loss?

There are several different ways an audiologist can test for hearing loss:

● Pure-tone testing. This is the "classic" type of testing, where the audiologist tests your ability to hear sounds at different pitches and volumes.

● Speech testing. The audiologist will test the lowest volume that you can hear someone speaking.

● Bone conduction testing. This testing uses a conductor that emits vibrations directly to your inner ear and measures its response.

● Acoustic reflex testing. This testing measures the muscle contractions of the middle ear which can help determine the exact location and type of hearing loss.

You can also take online tests to help test for hearing loss but they will not be as reliable as a test done by an audiologist. They are, however, an easy place to start if you or a loved one have concerns about hearing loss.

Why are regular hearing tests so important?

There are several reasons it's very important to have your hearing tested, especially if you feel you may have hearing loss:

Having your hearing tested can help catch problems early on. You can save yourself unnecessary suffering and frustration by confirming if you do have a hearing issue. Hearing loss can be connected to various other health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. A hearing screening can provide warning signs of these conditions, so you know to seek further assessments from your doctor. The sooner you catch a hearing problem; the more effective treatment will be. You can pursue treatment, improving your quality of life and potentially decreasing the risk of further hearing deterioration.

How often do I have to replace my hearing aids?

There are several times when you need to replace your hearing aids:

● When your hearing has changed, and your hearing aids are no longer sufficient for your needs.

● When your hearing aids no longer work properly. If your battery is running low quickly or your aids aren't working reliably, it's time to replace your hearing aids.

● When you're ready to upgrade. Upgrading from conventional hearing aids to more advanced hearing aids - such as Bluetooth hearing aids - opens a world of possibilities to you. Newer hearing aids offer many benefits, including connecting directly to your phone or TV and cutting down on background noise.

● When you want to try something new! Hearing aids now come in a variety of colours, smaller sizes, and advanced capabilities.

There Are So Many Good Reasons To Get A Hearing Test

A hearing test - of which there are several different kinds - can help give you and your audiologist a clearer picture of how well you can currently hear and what, if any, type of hearing loss you are suffering from.

If you are planning on getting a new hearing aid, there are several benefits to getting a hearing test beforehand:

● You can get an accurate assessment of your current hearing level.

● Your audiologist can find out as much detail as possible about what is causing your hearing loss and if anything has changed since your last hearing test.

● Your audiologist can use the results from your hearing test to help recommend the best kind of hearing aid for you.

Technology changes every year, including technology for hearing aids. If you're considering getting new hearing aids to take advantage of all the features the latest models offer, a hearing test can help you make an informed decision on what's the best new model for you.

Whether you need hearing aids that help decrease background noise, are looking for something that has a longer-lasting battery, or want the option to stream audio directly to your hearing aids, there's a hearing aid out there for you. A detailed hearing test can help guide your choice to make sure you pick the perfect hearing aid.