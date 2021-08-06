What Are the Diseases of Aging?

Close

As we age, it's not uncommon to see an increased development of certain chronic conditions associated with aging. Recently, researchers have been hard at work identifying key genetic factors at work in the human body that affect aging. For example, researchers have connected low levels of a certain protein known as the klotho protein to increased risk of accelerated cell aging. Amazingly, protein therapy has been shown to address the diseases of aging in mice.

However, if you, like many older adults, are wondering if there are steps you can take to mitigate the development of the common diseases of aging, the first step is familiarizing yourself with what these diseases are. These are just a few of the common diseases of aging, as well as how best to avoid them.

Hypertension

This condition occurs when the force of your blood pumping against the walls of your blood vessels is too high. Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension is especially common in older adults and is affected by the amount of blood your heart circulates in one beat along with the resistance your blood vessels provide during circulation. If your heart is pumping a healthy amount of blood but your arteries are narrow, then the pressure on your blood vessel walls will increase. Hypertension can increase someone's likelihood of developing other health problems, such as heart attack or stroke.

One of the best ways to avoid hypertension is by maintaining a healthy weight. You should also try to regulate stress levels, limit your consumption of alcohol and salt, and exercise regularly.

Cardiovascular Disease

While hypertension can be a warning sign of cardiovascular disease, both can result from a buildup of cholesterol, fats, calcium, and other blood elements inside the blood vessels. When this buildup, known as plaque, occurs, it serves to narrow the arteries and makes it more difficult for blood to pump to and from the heart. Cardiovascular disease can eventually result in a vessel narrow enough to cause a complete blockage. For this reason, cardiovascular disease can often lead to angina, blood clots, and heart attack.

In order to reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease, make sure to reduce your consumption of saturated and trans fats. It is also a good idea to limit both your sugar and salt intakes and have a regular exercise routine.

Type 2 Diabetes

As we age, our likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes increases. Type 2 diabetes is the result of the body becoming resistant to insulin, or simply failing to produce enough of it. Insulin enables your body to efficiently create energy from the food you eat, and distribute that energy to your cells. If this process is impaired, a person can develop high blood sugar, as well as other serious health complications.

Eating a healthy diet is one of the best ways to avoid developing type 2 diabetes. In particular, try to carefully monitor your intake of both carbohydrates and calories so that you can keep your blood sugar within a healthy range. You can also benefit from exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Staying Healthier and Lowering the Risk of Illness As We Age

As we grow older, we become more susceptible to these diseases of aging. When you are at a higher risk for illnesses such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and more, it is possible to lower your probability of developing them. Attention to proper diet and exercise along with innovative emerging therapies can help prevent these diseases from progressing while establishing more healthy lifestyles.