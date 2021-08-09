Close

(Photo : The Hormone Replacement Therapy Option for Breast Cancer)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer diagnosed among women in the United States, the first being skin cancer and its many variations. To combat breast cancer, hormone replacement therapy offers a realistic, safe and viable option for fighting the disease.

The therapy best works on cancers that link themselves to the estrogen and progesterone hormones. Estrogen is the sex hormone tied to the female reproduction system, and progesterone is a steroid hormone that works as a controller to fertility and menstruation. Breast cancer cells affix their receptor proteins to the two hormones to develop and feed themselves.

Hormone replacement therapy, sometimes referred to as endocrine therapy, is a course of action to halt the natural hormones from allowing the receptors to connect themselves to the host. Also, the treatment can lessen the excess production of estrogen and progesterone in the patient's body and hormone replacement therapy can only occur when an individual's breast cancer has the matching receptors for the two hormones.

Qualified Hormone Replacement Therapy Candidates

Before signing up for hormone replacement therapy, one should talk with their doctor to see if they qualify. One frequent mistake made when considering hormone replacement therapy is confusing the treatment with another cancer-fighting procedure. For example, menopausal hormone therapy is often misinterpreted as a similar therapy.

The National Cancer Institute refers to hormone replacement therapy as an interchangeable term for menopausal hormone therapy. A comparison of the two may be drawn from their shared reduction of estrogen and progesterone, but the therapies accomplish two completely opposite goals. To understand the difference, a few terms should be established.

Licensed doctors refer to breast cancers with estrogen and progesterone receptors as either estrogen receptor positive (ER positive) or progesterone receptor positive (PR positive). To determine whether the therapy can be assigned or either hormone receptor exists, a doctor will sample the cancer cells to study the blood, its contents and the bloody tissue.

Hormone Replacement Therapy's Distinctness and Drug Prescriptions

Hormone replacement therapy is fundamentally different from menopause replacement therapy. Rather than decrease the size of the hormones in a patient's body, the therapy obstructs ER and PR positive cells from attaching themselves. Instead of focusing on the hormones, the basis of the process is to limit the expansion and lifespan of the receptors.

To block ER and PR positive breast cancer cells, doctors prescribe drugs to stop the cells' inflation. Typically, the drugs prevent the hormones from assisting in the cells' attempt at growing. Additionally, they can limit the ovaries from overproducing the two hormones, but radiation therapy can achieve similar and more thorough effects.

A multitude of prescription drugs could be used during hormone replacement therapy. One example is aromatase inhibitors, which cap the estrogen produced by blocking the aromatase enzyme from changing androgen into the hormone. Another example is selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), which impede estrogen in the breast tissue by taking up wanted space from the ER positive receptors.

Breast Cancer Statistics

Breast cancer may be the second most common type of cancer among American women, but what do those numbers look like exactly? Around one in eight women, or 13 percent of the U.S.'s female population, will experience invasive breast cancer some time during their lifespan. Invasive breast cancer is a cancer that spreads into surrounding breast tissue, according to the American Cancer Society.

In 2021, approximately 281,550 women will receive the diagnosis of inclusive breast cancer. Conversely, there is expected to be 49, 290 new cases of non-inclusive breast cancer by the year's end. Breastcancer.org defines the non-inclusive variant as, "cancers [that] stay within the milk ducts or lobules in the breast," meaning they do not spread to the breast tissue.

Breast cancer's death rate has decreased steadily over the last decade. From 2013 to 2018, the number of deaths dropped by one percent each new year. Many speculate this could be due to advancing treatment procedures, such as hormone replacement therapy.

Scheduling the Therapy and its Aftermath

Generally, an oncologist will decide if hormone replacement therapy is right for you. It depends on the variety of breast cancer, and mostly if it is receptor positive or not. Like any other treatment therapy, there are some side effects involved.

They include, but are not limited to, hot flashes, profuse sweating while sleeping, mood swings, loss of the sex drive, the chance of blood clots and vaginal dryness. With these side effects and receptor-positive requirements in mind, you should consult with your doctor if the therapy will be right for you. Alternatives to hormone replacement therapy include chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.