How To Choose The Right Customer Training Platform?

With pandemic scenarios and technological advancements, we have been talking a lot about adopting a robust elearning platform for training our internal employees. However, it is equally important to train your customers. With the help of a learning platform, you can provide support with the material and information that is required to use your product/services effectively.

Effective customer training can invariably improve customer retention and can derive positive business outcomes. Providing a ready reckoner in the form of a knowledge base helps your customers to know the benefits and usefulness of the product to the maximum. This, in turn, provides the opportunity for cross-sales and quick ramp-ups of the services.

There are now plenty of customer training platforms that are available at a brand's disposal to make this process easier and comfortable for both.

What is a customer learning platform? A platform that delivers and tracks informative and educational content to the customers providing them an opportunity to exploit the benefits of your product to its maximum potential. It is very different from an internal learning and development LMS.

Customer training LMS can be used to author and publish elearning courses, post educational videos, engage customers through quizzes, analyze customer's journey and patterns, and much more. The return on investment is surprisingly high.

One such LMS is Docebo. It provides a robust customer training LMS. You can compare Docebo pricing with its benefits and features to experience the best ROI of the product.

Below are a few features based on which you can make the decision of investing in a certain LMS for your customer training needs.

Must-Have Features Of Customer Training LMS:

User Experience: The learning management system must have an intuitive and fast user interface. Internal training is a must-have for the employees, whereas, customer training programs are for the customers who are providing revenue to your business. Thus it must be given utmost priority. Ease of navigation provides a good user experience and keeps the customer engaged.

Easy Access: In the era of technology and the internet, people have varied choices for the devices that they like to work on. The LMS must have the feature of aligning the content in response to the device screen size. The information should also be presented in microlearning format so that the customers can access it anytime, anywhere, and can retain the information easily.

Offline Access: There will be occasions and situations where the customer might not have access to the internet. LMS must facilitate the customer to download the content and access it offline as per their convenience. This requirement truly fulfills the on-the-go learning requirement.

Content Discoverability: Every customer enjoys having control over what he is learning. Providing them the facility of easy search gives them control over the information. Additionally, the search option should be intelligent and intuitive. Similarly, the provision of easy navigation between the topics is a must-have else the customer might get frustrated or lose interest. Intuitive search can help the customers provide suggestions based on past searches and information they might have looked for.

Tracking & Reporting: This feature will enable you to deep dive into the analytics of the customer behavior that will help you improve your product and content. The reports should be elaborate rather than just providing simple feedback comments or assessment scores. Reports on details like the time spent by customers on the course or on your website, stages where they might be leaving the course, knowledge gaps that the user might have, and much more. LMS must have the ability to track and report any and every type of analytic data to keep control of the direct impact of training on customers.

Security: The data and information are confidential and crucial. Ensuring that the LMS you shortlist has all the high-end security features built in the system. For example, single sign-on, individual, and group level access to content. A secure LMS must have all the required features of keeping the data and information confidential.

Conclusion: It is equally important to train your customers alongside the employees of your company. However, the two should be treated separately. The LMS for customer training has become a must-have for the companies thus should be chosen only after thorough research of required features that the platforms are providing.