Rural America Witness More Deaths From Alzheimer's Than Urban Areas

Preliminary research has shown that Alzheimer's disease death rates are especially high in rural areas of the United States. This highlights the need for resources to provide health care in previously under-served regions.

The research found that 274 deaths per 100,000 people from Alzheimer's disease had occurred in rural areas of the Southeast over the past 20 years. This is almost twice the rate seen in the Southeast, where the death rate was 274 per 100,000 people.

Although the study couldn't pinpoint the cause, senior researcher Dr. Ambar Kulshreshtha from Emory University in Atlanta suggested that there may be some possible culprits.

"We know rural areas suffer a greater burden of other medical conditions," he explained.

Kulshreshtha said that the Southeast had been called the "stroke belt" of the country due to its high rate of strokes and other cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure. Kulshreshtha stated that these conditions are risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and other forms. This means that individuals may not be screened early enough for dementia or receive specialist care.

Kulshreshtha presented the insights at the annual meeting of the Alzheimer's Association, which is being held in Denver and online this week. Studies presented at meetings are usually considered preliminary until published in peer-reviewed journals.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, it is estimated that over 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease. This number will roughly double in the next 30 years. Kulshreshtha and his team used data from the National Center for Health Statistics of the federal government to determine if rural areas are most affected. The team looked at Alzheimer's deaths in different areas and according to levels of urbanization. The study concluded that brain disease deaths rose 88% between 1999-2019. The Mid-Atlantic, New England, and Southeast regions rates remained the lowest for most of the study period. The death rates in big cities were lower than those found in non-metropolitan areas.

Claire Sexton, the director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer's Association, agreed that the rural-urban divide is likely due to heart disease, social and economic disparities, and difficulty accessing healthcare. The study showed that these disparities only increased with time. It all highlights an important issue: Dementia. Patients and their caregivers require services such as home health care, day centers, and support groups. These resources are harder to find in rural areas.

"We need to advocate for more resources for under-served communities, particularly those living in rural areas," Kulshreshtha said.

Kulshreshtha cited Emory's Georgia state program as an example of what could be done. It is intended to increase access to care services and early diagnosis of dementia. This includes training doctors to screen properly for the condition. Sexton also mentioned a lesson learned from the pandemic. Telemedicine may be able to provide some types of support. Some cases of dementia can, in theory, be prevented or delayed. Kulshreshtha stated that there is nothing you can do about aging. However, people can improve their heart health and lifestyle choices, which can benefit the brain in the long term.

"Lifestyle changes and emphasis on prevention are still the most powerful weapon against Alzheimer's," Kulshreshtha said.