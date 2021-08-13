How Does Liposuction Work and What are its Side Effects?

Close

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that helps to get rid of stubborn fat that doesn't go away through diet and exercise.

Currently, liposuction is the most common procedure in India. More than 73,000 liposuction surgeries were performed in India in 2018 which accounts for 18.8% of procedures that were performed in the same year.

People decide to get liposuction to improve the contours and shape of various parts of the body in the desired way. The body parts include thighs, hips, arms, neck, back, abdomen, etc. where it is usually difficult to lose fat. Today, we will explore how liposuction works to remove fat in the targeted regions and what are its side effects.

How does Liposuction Work?

Liposuction works on a simple principle. The fat tissues in the body part are broken down and extracted from the body safely. The procedure generally involves the usage of a cannula that is either operated manually or through a machine. With the help of a cannula, the fat tissues are broken and then extracted through suction.

As of now, various techniques exist that are used to perform liposuction and they all work in a slightly different manner. The techniques that are commonly used are explained below:

Tumescent Liposuction

This is the most commonly used procedure for liposuction. It involves the following steps:

A sterile solution is injected into the area that needs to be treated. The solution used is a mixture of saltwater that aids in fat removal, an anesthetic for pain relief, and a drug that constricts the blood vessels around the part that needs to be treated.

*The anesthetic used is lidocaine and the drug used to constrict the blood vessels is epinephrine.

Once the solution is injected, the affected area swells up and becomes stiff.

The surgeon makes a small incision into the skin and inserts the cannula.

The cannula is connected to a vacuum that suctions out the fat and fluids from the targeted area.

After treatment, the lost fluids are replenished through an IV line, and the patient is sent home on the same day.

Power-Assisted Liposuction

This technique involves using the cannula and moving it in a rapid back-and-forth motion. It creates vibration under the skin that helps to break down the fat tissues easily and quickly. Power-assisted liposuction is often used when the surgeon has to remove a large volume of fat from specific parts of the body. It is also useful for patients who've had liposuction procedures in the past.

Laser-Assisted Liposuction

In laser-assisted liposuction, a high-intensity laser beam is used to break the fat tissues. During the procedure, an incision is made to insert the laser fiber. The laser is activated which emulsifies the fat deposits in the targeted areas. After that, the fat tissues are removed through a cannula which is connected to a vacuum.

Most of the fat tissues are suctioned out using this method. The aftereffects of this liposuction technique are much better than the traditional tumescent procedure. The patient also recovers faster and the results are also precise.

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

In ultrasound-assisted liposuction technique, the surgeon follows the steps below:

A metal rod that emits ultrasonic waves or energy is inserted into the body through an incision.

The ultrasonic waves break down the fat cells and liquefy them so that they can be removed in the easiest way possible.

Then the suction device is used to extract all the liquified fat from the body.

Nowadays, the new generation VASER-assisted liposuction technique is also becoming popular as it is one of the safest technique and also help in improving the skin contours. The chances of side effects with these advanced procedures are fewer than the older techniques like tumescent or power-assisted liposuction.

What are the common side effects of liposuction surgery?

Many people think that liposuction is an overall weight-loss technique that can help to lose fat if you are overweight. But you can only be a candidate for liposuction if you have body fat only in specific spots otherwise have stable body weight.

And even if you qualify for liposuction, there are still chances that you may experience some side effects after the procedure. Some of these side effects include:

Body deformity may occur due to uneven fat removal, unusual healing, or poor skin elasticity. The cannula may damage the tissues or muscles underneath the skin and may result in a spotted appearance.

In some cases, seromas or pockets of fluid may form under the skin. The good thing is that the fluid can be drained easily with the help of a needle.

Skin infection may occur after liposuction surgery. Though it occurs rarely, if the skin gets infected, it can be life-threatening for the patient.

Internal organs may get punctured during the extraction of fat with the help of a cannula. It happens when the cannula is penetrated inside the skin too deeply. If this condition arises, you will need an emergency surgical repair.

There is also a chance that the loosened pieces of fat may break away and get trapped in a blood vessel, especially arteries that can cause embolism which needs to be treated immediately.

The fluid levels inside the body also fluctuate during the liposuction surgery. Hence, there is a slight possibility that your kidney, heart, or lung may suffer from some kind of problem due to excessive fluid loss.

You may suffer from lidocaine toxicity that will cause serious heart and central nervous problems.

To make sure that you don't suffer from these side effects, the surgeon will create an instruction guide that will consist of the dos and don'ts. As long as you follow the doctor's advice and take care of your body, you will be able to recover within a month and achieve the expected results within 3 months after having liposuction.

Get in Touch with Expert Plastic Surgeons for Liposuction

You should always talk to a highly experienced plastic surgeon to learn more about surgical procedures like liposuction and their risks. Experienced surgeons are skilled enough to mitigate these risks and perform liposuction in the safest way possible while delivering the desired results.

If you wish to undergo liposuction surgery, it is important that you understand the procedure, its benefits, complications, and limitations. All this information will help you to make an informed decision and you'll be able to choose if liposuction is the right choice for you.