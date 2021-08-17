Close

(Photo : The Plastic Surgery Industry Experienced a Zoom Boom During the Pandemic)

The global lockdown had a very predictable impact on the telecommunications and teleconferencing industries. Zoom went from 10 million daily meeting participants in December of 2019 to a stunning 300 million in April of 2020.

However, the mass impact of people seeing their faces every day on Zoom had a less-predictable effect on the plastic surgery marketplace.

Many in the industry have gone so far as to dub it The Zoom Boom.

Zooming in on Facial Flaws

A recent study by The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reported that 70% of surveyed plastic surgeons experienced some sort of uptick in consultations and procedures during the lockdown. Of those respondents, 83% attributed this increase to their clients wanting to look better on video calls.

They reported seeing an increase in the demand for the following procedures:

Rhinoplasty (78%) Facelifts (69%) Eye lifts (65%) Neck lifts/treatments (58%)

At the same time, for the first time in well over a decade, the most popular plastic surgery in North America was not breast augmentation, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

The Top 5 procedures were:

Nose reshaping (352,555 procedures) Eyelid surgery (352,112 procedures) Facelift (234,374 procedures) Liposuction (211,067 procedures) Breast augmentation (193,073 procedures)

Rhinoplasty was the most popular procedure of 2020, after consistently ranking 3rd every other year since 2015. Experts in the industry are attributing the growth in rhinoplasty popularity to the unique opportunity the work-from-home-lifestyle created. More people found themselves reaching out to a rhinoplasty surgeon when they realized they could discreetly recover from surgery at home, without using any vacation days.

The Destigmatization of Plastic Surgery

We have seen a remarkable shift in the general public's attitude towards plastic surgery in recent years.

In 2014, a Rasmussen Reports national telephone survey found that a mere 17% of American adults were in favor of plastic surgery. However, in June of 2020, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons surveyed 1000 people with no history of plastic surgery and 49% of respondents said they would be open to getting their first-ever procedure.

This clearly represents a substantial change in attitudes. The Zoom Boom and the pandemic are largely responsible for this. However, it also stems from the fact that the Millennial generation is approaching their 30s and 40s.

Millennials have famously had far more liberal attitudes towards plastic surgery than Generation X or Baby Boomers. They are under more pressure to look good on social media. At the same time, they are the first generation to get plastic surgery before the signs of aging even really show up, with so-called prejuvenating treatments.

The 20 to 40-year-old age group accounted for nearly 40% of the total plastic surgery market in 2018. Those numbers are expected to increase over the next few years, as more Millennials start to approach their 40th birthday and they start seeing wrinkles and crow's feet in the mirror.