Ethereum to Get the 'Hard Fork,' But that's Good News for Investors

If you've been paying attention to the cryptocurrency news lately, then you may have noticed that Ethereum still is the second largest crypto trailing Bitcoin by market capitalization. But more importantly, its value has appreciated far quicker than Bitcoin over the past 12 months, which is something that many crypto experts and investors have pointed out. Another major advantage of Ether is that it differs from Bitcoin since it can use smart contracts on its blockchain, resulting in faster and more efficient transactions. Furthermore, Ethereum's blockchain makes good use of smart contracts which can handle crypto-assets autonomously, thus enabling the investor (that's you) to earn interest on Ether tokens in new and interesting ways. But that's not the only reason why Ethereum has been in the news lately.

According to the latest reports, a large amount (read; thousands) of Ethers aka tokens are scheduled to be destroyed daily in a process that began a few days ago. This follows implementing the Ethereum Improvement Proposal or the 'EIP-1559,' which is part of a London network software upgrade aptly named "hard fork." Not to be confused by the other F word that occurs whenever you lose your Ethers due to cybercriminals, the Hard Fork is a necessary practice that is said to make the Ethereum even stronger. Most of the transaction fees for Ethereum are expected to be burned by EIP-1559, which is said to significantly decrease the crypto's inflation, which is currently at around 4%.

In July, 93,870 ETH, roughly amounting to $233 million, were paid in the name of transaction fees on the ethereum network. While the transaction fees have not amounted to much historically regarding Ethereum, they were complaints by investors. Lately, the Ethers spent on transaction fees is somewhere between 6,500 ETH and 1,500 ETH each day. However, once the process of burning the Ethers has started, these coins will likely be burned for all time, which is expected to bring the fees down significantly over the long term, along with raising its value, which is without a doubt great news for both seasoned and beginner investors of Ethereum.

Ethereum investors need to realize that the Hard Fork does not mean that the crypto's supply is going to be reduced to as much as 90% as some speculate, which is referred to as "triple halving." It also doesn't make Ethereum deflationary by default; in fact, far from it. According to the crypto pundits, Ethereum is still looking at a very bullish future.

According to experts looking closely into this one-of-a-kind event, it is being widely hailed as the single most intriguing and essential upgrade in the history of Ethereum and cryptocurrencies as a whole. This emphasizes that it will limit the coin's supply, resulting in the much-anticipated bull price that many Ethereum investors had predicted beforehand; if that is correct, Christmas is going to come early for many of the long-term investors of Ethereum, so they have a good season to look forward to.

You can also take the smart approach towards investing in Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter by making sure you get regular updates and detailed stats on the performance of the crypto you've invested in.

