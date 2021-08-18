Cryptocurrencies Following in Bitcoin’s Footsteps in 2021

Close

As of January 2021, there are more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Obviously, not all of them are worth a heck of a lot as Bitcoin, but there are some that have performed far better than the rest. If you do not have the deep pockets to invest in Bitcoin, or maybe you're just looking to expand your crypto investment portfolio, then the following are some great options to look into.

Bitcoin Cash

Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin Cash is not the same as Bitcoin. The main technical difference between the two is that the former was invented out of uncertainty of Bitcoin's future. Bitcoin miners and developers like former Facebook developer Amaury Séchet developed Bitcoin Cash in 2017 out of concern for the future of Bitcoin and its ability to scale effectively. The answer - Bitcoin Cash. However, they soon realized that it didn't really make that much of a difference. That being said, Bitcoin Cash wasn't completely abandoned mainly because it does have the potential to process more transactions per second. Also, it also enjoys the largest Bitcoin fork by market size and has a current market cap of $10bn.

Dogecoin

Despite the satirical nature of Doge (it was created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a joke in 2013), its prices have been on a consistent upward trend, which has garnered much attention from both new and experienced investors. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Dogecoin has had its strongest year since its creation. This upward trend doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon, which makes it an attractive choice for new crypto investors who are looking for a safe option when looking to dabble their toes in crypto investing. In terms of market capitalization, Dogecoin is also the largest crypto today, so the joke paid off.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a total market capitalization of $211 billion. This cryptocurrency was created in 2013, around the same time as Dogecoin, but was not created as a joke by its developer Vitalik Buterin. Ethereum has enjoyed quite a run and is second only to Bitcoin, which is currently soaring far higher than all the rest in the crypto space.

Tether

Tether, the rebranded name of Realcoin, has come a long way from its humble beginnings. The cryptocurrency has gained popularity and recognition in a relatively short period of time and is now considered a legit crypto investment. What separates Tether from the other cryptocurrencies in circulation is that, unlike them, Tether is linked to a fiat currency, which means that it is more stable as compared to others, hence, making it a smart choice for new crypto investors.

Litecoin

Litecoin, otherwise known by the nickname "digital silver," is the silver alternative to Bitcoin's gold. Based on the Scrypt algorithm, Litecoin has been able to perform relatively well considering its rocky start. This is another cryptocurrency that is worth investing in whether you are a beginner or have been investing in Bitcoin for a while, mainly because the crypto has got a market capitalization of $13 billion. This makes it a strong investment option for all those who are looking for a reliable alternative to Bitcoin.

Apart from early adopters of Bitcoin, for many new investors of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is still considered to be the gold standard and for good reason. Bitcoin is currently trading higher than any other cryptocurrency and is expected to go even higher. But, for those who want to expand their crypto investment portfolio or are just looking for a reliable alternative to Bitcoin, these are going to be your best options for 2021 and beyond.

