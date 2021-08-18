Do the Benefits of Bitcoin Outweigh the Risks?

Close

Bitcoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in 2021. With a current market capitalization at $615.58B, over 46 million Americans own Bitcoin, transforming the future of digital payment systems. These benefits have made it a popular option for online payments making it susceptible to online thieves. As a result, a wave of ransomware attacks has taken over many crypto wallets to seize the funds. Therefore, many prospective crypto owners wonder, "do the benefits of Bitcoin outweigh its risks or not?"

Benefits versus Risks of Bitcoin

The following benefits and risks of Bitcoin will help you decide whether you should invest in this unique digital currency or not.

Purchase Discretion and User Autonomy

Cryptocurrency exchanges are carried out on blockchain or online public ledger that allows online transactions. As a result, despite the anonymity of the two parties making transactions, anyone can see the online exchange. Similar to cash transactions, it allows Bitcoin users to make payments without revealing their real identities.

The purchase discretion by Bitcoin may seem like an ideal scenario to users who wish to keep their privacy. However, it can lead to several malicious activities by cybercriminals. Since the anonymity of Bitcoin transactions eliminates the risk of association with a specific cryptocurrency wallet, it allows users to keep more than one crypto wallet to make smooth transactions worldwide.

If cybercriminals are searching for a user to target with ransomware, the anonymity of Bitcoin and purchase discretion can offer favorable outcomes to the attackers. For example, a hacker behind a ransomware attack may demand a high amount of money in Bitcoin. After receiving the payment, the hacker can anonymously transfer the currency from one account to another. Therefore, it can be very challenging to trace the transaction and other details if the victim investigates the case through legal authorities.

No More Middleman

The autonomy provided by digital currencies makes Bitcoin the perfect investment for potential users. In addition, it allows users to monitor their payments without involving an intermediary authority such as the government or a bank. On the other hand, the lack of intermediary authority makes it susceptible to exploitation by hackers. For example, if a user wishes to manage finances with Bitcoin to avoid banking fees, the anonymous private key assigned to the user works as a security credential for transactions worldwide. Moreover, the key is maintained and generated by the user without the intervention of a third-party agency. Since the blockchain does not involve any centralized third-party institutions, an attacker can retrieve the user's private key, making it difficult to track details and recover lost funds.

How Consumers Can Protect Themselves from Cryptocurrency-Driven Attacks

Despite all the risks associated with Bitcoin, cryptocurrency users can save themselves from common threats from cybercriminals using the following tips:

1. Do Your Homework

It is crucial to research your options, understand security issues, and consider different routes to overcome these risks.

2. Don't Pay the Ransom

In case a hacker attacks you with ransomware to demand payment in Bitcoin, it is best to ignore the threat. Paying the ransom may seem like the only option left to retrieve your encrypted files; however, it does not ensure that the attackers will send a decryption tool after receiving the payment. In fact, once you have paid the ransom, it may lead to the development of more ransomware families. Therefore, do not pay the ransom despite the threats given by the hackers. According to a recent study, about 80% of businesses who chose to pay the ransom were responded with a subsequent ransomware attack by the hackers.

3. Back-Up Your Data

Although backups do not prevent the risk of ransomware, they can be used to protect your data to avoid the risk of paying ransom to the attackers. You must ensure that you have backup copies of your files, including those uploaded on cloud or external hard drive. If you encounter a ransomware infection, you will have the option to wipe your system or mobile phone and download your files from the backup.

In this era of digital payments, the evolution of Bitcoin has offered several benefits to its owners. Despite all the fluctuations in its value, it is best to stay vigilant regarding cybercrimes to ensure your security.