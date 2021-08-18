NFTs and the Next-Gen Crypto

Close

"NFT" or non-fungible tokens seem to be all the rage these days, and many people have been ready to jump on the sub-reality bandwagon. Heck, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for a cool $2.9 mil, and there have been many other examples of folks purchasing NFTs for exuberant amounts of money and even Bitcoin. But, as we are witnessing the next generation of digital payments unfold, many investors are asking where NFTs fit, and more importantly, could they become the next crypto. For some folks in the industry, this is not some pipe dream, especially since NFTs are currently being used as a mode of payment. Case in point, Zoe Roth or "Disaster Girl" managed to pay off all of her student debt by selling a photo for $500,000.

What are NFTs?

To answer the question of whether or not NFTs will be the next Bitcoin, we must first try to understand what an NFT is. According to the experts, NFT stands for 'non-fungible token' and is basically data that has been stored in or accounted for by a digital ledger. The only difference is that the data is of something very specific, such as a tweet or picture, or a piece of art, and even a music album. The NFT basically makes it clear who the first owner of the said digital file is, or was.

Keeping that in mind, whenever a person purchases an NFT in the form of a picture, album, tweet or virtual real estate (yeah, that's real!), they are essentially purchasing a digital recording of the ownership of said NFT. This is then transferable to their digital wallet, and the ledger where the NFT's proof of ownership was certified is the blockchain. This is exactly why NFTs have gained so much popularity over a relatively short period of time. Because it uses a technology that's similar to what is used for trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and since there is a growing interest in crypto, NFTs have also managed to capture the imagination of many folks who have too much money and don't know what to do with it.

The only difference between the two is that when it comes to Bitcoin, you know that the token you are buying that's recorded in the ledger (read; blockchain) is a Bitcoin; in the case of NFTs, the token may represent anything from a picture, tweet, artwork or just about anything. While the token that is created represents who it originally belongs to, it gives the buyer permission or rights to own the original. In other words, while the purchaser of the token does own the right to own the original, the actual copyright will always remain with the original owner or first owner.

While the similarities between NFTs and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum etc. are staggering, as in, both store a digital record on the blockchain, that's just about all the similarity there is between the two. As in, with cryptocurrencies, or Bitcoin, both the value and transparency is obvious; purchasing Bitcoin means you will buy it from someone at the same market price at the time. However, when it comes to NFTs, these tokens represent a unique value that cannot be exchanged for something else or another of equal value.

This brings us to our next question, "Is NFT just a passing fad?" The short answer to that question is no. While they have been around for a while (early 2010), their popularity has spiked recently, with many people converting their digital offerings into NFTs to make a profit, and there is much profit to be had. For example, the band Kings Of Leon's special 'NFT Yourself' remained on sale as an NFT until March 19 and generated over $2 million, and for the art students out there, Damien Hirst's new NFTs are slated to earn a cool $20 million. Not bad for a JPEG.