Impact of COVID-19 on the Legal Profession (Research in 2021)

Close

Hopefully, as we move back to normality and towards the end of covid-19, it is essential to look at how the legal sector has been affected during this period. Notably, Covid 19 has echoed adverse impacts to all business sectors worldwide, calling for adaptive measures to be taken. But what is the impact of COVID-19 on the Legal Profession?

Well, in this post, we will highlight and discuss several impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the legal profession in the United States and UK as of 2021. This will be based on reports and data from tens of thousands of legal professionals across different states as collected by Clio, Legal service Board (LSB), and according to Lawrina.com as well.

The impact to be discussed include:

Decrease in number of new weekly legal matters created,

The gap between law firms and their clients widened,

Legal professional layoffs by law firms,

Lawyers are still essential, and

How the coronavirus pandemic has affected law sectors in other parts of the world

So, let's get started!

What are the impacts of Covid-19 on the legal sector?

1. Decrease in number of new weekly legal matters created

Since the start of 2020, law firms across different parts of the country have faced a drastic deceleration in new legal matters creation. And as compared to the first five weeks of 2020, the baseline average of newly created legal matters per week decreased by more than 30%. And towards the end of February 2020, a further drop of 40% was also recorded as per the Clio report.

Additionally, by the week of March 16, the creation of new law firm matters was significantly impacted as pandemic cases keep increasing. This was majorly due to measures imposed by federal and state governments to help mitigate the spread of this virus. The Stay-at-home order, avoid gatherings, and Do Not Travel advisory were some of the measures imposed.

2. The gap between law firms and their clients widened

Since the start of the outbreak, the majority (77%) of legal professionals said that "their day-to-day operations have shifted." This raised concern over the future success and sustainability of their business since, at that time, few people were reaching out for legal services. However, since the beginning of this year, we have seen a steady increase in the need for legal help.

In fact, the decreased demand for legal services was indicated in the consumer survey done in the third quarter of 2020. And according to this survey, 49% of people interviewed said they would likely delay seeking legal services if they had a legal issue until the covid-19 pandemic decreases. Additionally, 31% of consumers were neutral, while 20% said they would not delay their need and will seek legal help if needed.

3. Legal professional layoffs by law firms

The fun fact is most legal professionals did take covid-19 seriously. And in accordance with the survey done by Clio, 76% of legal professionals agreed that social restrictions imposed are justifiable and not an overaction. In addition, almost half of respondents said they are less concerned about their personal health than they are about their financial future and employment. In fact, most of these respondents reported higher stress and anxiety levels, with 3 out of 4 saying they have experienced it.

As a result, this has seen most legal professionals embracing technology as one of their adaptive measures, which is particularly necessary for their long-term survival. For all interviewed professionals, 83% say cloud technology is necessary for longevity, and 69% see technology as an important tool now. All this is due fear is probable layoff by their law firms or even collapse of their lay firms.

4. Lawyers are still essential

Convincingly, 77% of the general population still see lawyers as an essential service going forward. However, lawyers need to evolve and adapt technology since many consumers, as of now, have noticed several barriers. Most consumers noted the lawyers' costs and the accessibility to their legal services as the main issues.

Luckily, this has come as a realization to most lawyers that they should start offering remote legal services to help consumers reduce costs while improving accessibility to their services. Therefore, this means lawyers have to adopt new types of technology, which is actually backed by the data below.

a) Consumers using more types of technology:

47% - Using

25% - Neutral (ok with both)

28% - Not using



b) Consumers comfortable with technology:

38% - Yes

43% - Neutral

19% - Not c) Consumers who prefer having a phone call or video conference with a lawyer rather than meet in person:

58% - Yes

22% - Neutral

20% - Doesn't prefer

Therefore, based on these data, you can notice that technology will play a huge part in the future success of the legal service business.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected law sectors in other parts of the world?

According to a legal service report on the UK's legal market compiled by Legal Services Board (LSB), there haven't been significant changes experienced.

Note: "Their data compares the numbers of solicitors, costs lawyers, licensed conveyancers, notaries, probate practitioners, intellectual property lawyers, and chartered legal executives registered to practice before the start of the pandemic with the numbers registered since the pandemic. Information on the numbers of barristers is not yet available"- LSB.

1. No significant changes number of practicing regulated law firms and solicitors

With that in mind, here are some of their general findings:

England and Wales number of practicing regulated solicitors

From December 2019 to December 2020, this number increased by 4.7%, from 146,092 to 152,997 practicing solicitors.

Number of law firms in England and wales

Despite a 4.7% increase in the number of practicing regulated solicitors in these regions, there was a drop in the number of regulated law firms. And according to LSB data, the number of regulated law firms dropped by 1.9%. However, this is actually in line with a steady fall from a peak of 11,304 in June 2012.

Overall, 426 law firms were opened from December 2019 to December 202, while 539 closed.

But what are the reasons for this fall, you may wonder. Well, here are the four main reasons for closures of these law firms during these periods:

127 firms due to merger

319 firms closed due to ceased practice

62 closed due to changes in status

While 31 firms were closed due to other reasons

2. Law firm's annual turnover in the UK during Covid

Covid-19 has caused a flattened growth in the legal sector, as shown in the latest ONS Monthly Business Survey. This survey showed a flattened annual turnover of £36.8 billion, which is the same as 2019's yearly turnover. Also, it's interesting to note that all UK services annual turnover fell by 14% during covid 19 period.

Key Takeaway

The main and the key takeaway here is the digitization of the Courts, thanks to Covid-19. It is a noticeable fact that in recent years courts have been struggling to keep their traditional system that has been effective over the years. However, a pandemic may have wrecked some law firms, but the bright side is that many firms have shifted into offering remote services to improve their productivity.

Virtual technology became the green energy for all sectors. With this technology adopted in several practice areas, the proceeding could effectively continue without in-person meetings. A complete analysis of how technology has improved the legal sector is shown in the LexisNexis Gross Legal Product report.