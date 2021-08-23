How to Improve Your Gut Health

Close

Gut health is a significant problem for so many people.

People will often turn to medicines to only mask the symptoms without getting to the root cause of why they're experiencing the issues in the first place. For example, many people with acid reflux used medicines like Zantac to deal with the discomfort. We're now learning that along with only temporarily hiding symptoms, in 2019, the FDA scrutinized Zantac because it can potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Understanding gut health and repairing it at the core can help improve other areas of your health.

The following are some of the critical things to know about the health of your gut and how to give it a boost.

Signs of an Unhealthy Gut

Our gut is so complex, and its health has been linked to our immune system, mental health, cancer, skin conditions, autoimmune disease, mood, and more. At one point in time, doctors and researchers viewed the gut as a simple system where your food was passed through, nutrients absorbed and then waste was excreted.

We now know it's so much more.

There's a term, gut microbiome, which refers to the microorganisms that live in your intestines.

You have hundreds of species of bacteria living in your digestive system, most of which are beneficial and needed.

Some of the possible signs of an unhealthy gut include:

Stomach disturbances including gas, bloating, heartburn, diarrhea, and constipation

Changes in weight that aren't intentional. If you gain or lose weight without trying, it may indicate that something is amiss with your gut. For example, if you have imbalances in your gut, it may impact how you store fat, regulate blood sugar and absorb nutrients.

If you're constantly feeling fatigued or don't get good quality sleep, you might look to your gut. For example, most of your serotonin which is a hormone affecting sleep and mood is made in the gut.

Are you experiencing skin issues like eczema? It could be due to inflammation in your gut, caused by food allergies or intolerances, or a poor diet.

An unhealthy gut can cause systemic inflammation, which is thought to be the underlying factor in many autoimmune diseases.

Common specific digestive conditions include:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease: Also called GERD or acid reflux, this condition leads to burning pain in the middle of your chest, often after meals. Around 20% of Americans are affected by GERD.

Celiac disease: Celiac disease means that you get very ill if you consume gluten. If you have it and consume gluten, your immune system will absorb it in parts of your small intestines. Symptoms can include bone loss, depression, fatigue and anemia.

Crohn's disease: This condition falls into the broader category of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Crohn's symptoms can include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever.

Irritable bowel syndrome: If you have stomach problems or discomfort at least three times a month, it may indicate IBS. IBS affects around 10 to 15% of people around the globe, and signs include bloating, and alternating hard, dry stools with loose, watery stools.

So what can you do to help your gut health and hopefully improve your well-being on a holistic level?

Eat Diverse Foods

As was mentioned, there are hundreds of bacteria species in your intestines at any given time, each of which needs different nutrients to thrive. When you have a diverse microbiota, that's considered optimal. The more species of bacteria in your gut, basically, the more health benefits they can provide.

When you have a diverse, widely varied diet, you can feed a diverse microbiota.

Our standard western diet tends to be anything but diverse.

It's high in fat and sugar, and around 75% of the food in the world is produced from just 12 plant and five animal species.

Among those diverse foods, focus on fruits and vegetables as well as legumes and beans.

Foods that are high in fiber can stimulate the growth of your gut bacteria.

Try Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are ones where the sugar in food is converted to organic acids or alcohol with bacteria or yeast. Fermented foods include yogurt, kefir, kombucha and sauerkraut.

When you have fermented foods, they are rich in good bacteria.

These bacteria are associated with a reduced incidence of inflammation and fewer chronic illnesses.

Talk To Your Doctor About Probiotics

Probiotics are a type of supplement that you can buy to support gut health. Talk to your doctor about whether they might be a good choice for you.

Probiotics provide your gut with beneficial bacteria, and they can create a sense of balance in the gut.

Probiotics may also help your immune system, reduce inflammation and have some positive effects on cholesterol levels.

When choosing a probiotic, look for one with at least one billion colony-forming units (CFUs). A good probiotic should also contain the genus Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Saccharomyces boulardii.

Another supplement you might think about for gut health is a prebiotic. A prebiotic provides food to the beneficial bacteria in your gut to help them grow.

Do be aware, if you have bacteria overgrowth like SIBO, you shouldn't take a probiotic.

Slow Down When You Eat

We're programmed to eat quickly as Americans rather than enjoying our food. Eating slowly isn't just something we should do for our mental health. When you chew your food well and eat slowly, it helps your body absorb nutrients better and allows for optimal digestion.

Get Tested for Food Intolerances

If you're dealing with gut health symptoms like rashes, nausea, fatigue, cramping, bloating, or acid reflux, it's a good idea to get checked for food intolerances. You can also try an elimination diet to cut out many things and then gradually add them back in over time to check for symptoms.

Finally, sleeping well and getting exercise are things you can do to help your gut health too. It's all interconnected, so if your health choices are lacking in one area, it's going to affect you everywhere else.