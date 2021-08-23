Close

(Photo : What do you love about being an entrepreneur?)

Entrepreneurship certainly is not for everyone. It can be a tough avenue to go down, but for some it's the only kind of work that works for them. There are a lot of great benefits to owning your own business, let's hear from some business owners on what they love most about the job.

Jonathan Simpkin, CEO Swiftly

Owning a business offers a multitude of freedoms that being an employee will rarely offer. You can set your own schedule, choose exactly who you want to work with and in what field. I wouldn't trade it any day.

Hector Gutierrez, CEO JOI

What attracts a lot of people to entrepreneurship is the freedom to be your own boss. I think a lot of people who pursue this have had frustrations working in environments where they are not in control and starting your own company gives you the final say in any decision. For some, starting your own company is the way to go.

Tyler Hayden Read, Founder PT Pioneer

Being an entrepreneur means you can create your own systems to work inside of. You could rent an office space sure, but you could potentially have a company that you run entirely from your home. These are decisions you'll get to make as the head of your company.

Marc Atiyeh, CEO Pawp

It's an incredible feeling: being able to bring your dream to life. I started my company to make a difference, and it's both wonderful and humbling that I have a whole team of people who work their hardest every day to help realize that dream with me. Similarly, there's no feeling quite like building a product that people believe in. Being an entrepreneur hasn't always been easy, but it has always been rewarding.

Seb Evans, Co-Founder Banquist

Being an entrepreneur means you can sell things and work in an industry that you're passionate about. Finding a job is a lot of compromise, working places that almost fit your values and personality, but not quite. If you're feeling like that about the work your doing, it might be an interesting idea to explore entrepreneurship.

Lauren Kleinman, Co-Founder The Quality Edit

I like having a little bit more control over the clients and customers we deal with. Especially in the beginning of your new business, you want to make sure that you are making deals with clients and partners that you trust. Make sure you have an idea of who you want to serve, what your goals are and what your values are as a company, this will help you determine what you want your customer base to be.

Matthew Mundt, CEO and Founder Hug Sleep

My favorite part of this job is networking with other business owners and entrepreneurs. I love getting to meet new people in my industry and share ideas. It helps us feel connected to our community and fortify the industries we are a part of.

Omid Semino, CEO Diamond Mansion

Being an entrepreneur brings new challenges to the table every day. That's what I love about this profession. Everyday we get to experience new things and tackle new problems that you wouldn't have run into otherwise. Being a company owner is an adventure not for the faint of heart, but an adventure nonetheless.

Aidan Cole, CEO TatBrow

This is the biggest thing in my opinion, but you get to hire your own team as a business leader. How often have you wished that you could choose the people you're working with? As an entrepreneur, you can! You get the final say with your employee pool. Make sure you hire people that are different from you, but share your same values and passion for your business.

Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO Bite

Essentially, as a founder and entrepreneur, you are a problem solver. That's why this line of work attracts so many hands on people, because you're constantly solving little problems. And for some of us, that's how we love figuring out the world. Helping a customer figure out an issue or fixing a website issue might sound dull, but for a passionate entrepreneur this is where the excitement lies.

Dylan Arthur Garber, Co-Founder Audien Hearing

As entrepreneurs and corporate entities, we have a responsibility to give back to the world and make a positive difference. Many business leaders don't get into entrepreneurship to save the planet, but understanding one's impact on the world is an essential part of starting any business. Keep this in mind as you explore starting your own company.

Lucas Nudel, Founder & CEO Pride Palace

The opportunity to do what you love and serve a community you love is what draws me to being an entrepreneur. There are a lot of personal benefits like setting your own schedule and being your own boss, but I think those things directly impact how good someone can do. If you know something needs to be done, you can just do it! The stronger your organization grows, the more impact you can have on issues that are important to you.

Alex Day, CEO Modus

Entrepreneurs are generally self motivated and highly ambitious. It's the perfect pursuit for people who love working and love working on constant projects. There's always something new to tackle as an entrepreneur.

Mike Pasley, Founder Allegiant Goods

As an entrepreneur you can keep your company as small or as large as you like. This is a great benefit because if you're smart, you can keep your business a float for longer with less overhead. Many companies stay at a small team of two or three people before growing exponentially.

James Sun, Founder Beauty Tap

For me, becoming an entrepreneur has helped me be a more confident person overall. The amount of quick decision making you need to do as a business owner leaves little room for second guessing, over thinking or low self esteem. You need to act fast, and confidently. Even if you make a mistake, you can learn from that mistake in the same fashion that you made the decision in the first place: decisively.