An Apple Watch was able to save the life of a 70-year-old man twice after different falling incidents. Dan Pfau, who fainted and hit his head hard on the floor, is the most recent occurrence.

According to reports, the Boston Globe spoke with Pfau shortly after the tragedy. This isn't the first time the retired consultant's life has been saved by an Apple Watch at 70.

Apple Watch Saves Dan Pfau Twice; Smart Watch Dials 911 For Patient

Pfau was saved from a cycling collision just two years ago when his Apple Watch instantly dialed 911. He allegedly stated that he awoke in an ambulance and had no recollection of how he got there. Apple Watch saved another life when a guy passed out in the ER washroom, and the watch immediately dialed 911.

Apple Watch did not contact 911 this time, according to 9to5Mac, since Pfau was still aware and pressed on the watch screen symbol that indicated he was fine. According to the story, the watch dialed 911 for him because of the fall detection technology, first launched with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018.

He stated that his natural instinct was to think the issue was not serious. However, due to his history of unexpected fainting spells, Pfau observed that the experience was "scarier" this time. He accidentally hit his head on the wooden floor and began to bleed profusely.

Apple Watch Already Helped Several Patients

Apple Insider said he immediately dialed his wife's number using the Apple Watch's dictation function. He then opened the official messaging program on his watch, selected the microphone button, and sent a message to his wife, who was thankfully only downstairs. Although the situation was highly critical, Pfau was promptly brought to the hospital again, thanks to his Apple Watch.

Pfau's forehead was closed with nine stitches, according to reports. His neck ache, on the other hand, landed him in critical care for four days. Doctors remarked that he was incredibly fortunate not to be paralyzed due to the shattered vertebrae. The Apple Watch also saved the life of a teen by detecting a cardiac problem, News9 said.

Boston Globe interviewed Brad Weiner, one of Pfau's doctors. The doctor also verified that this isn't the first time a wristwatch has saved a life. He cited another instance in which an Apple Watch alerted a patient with atrial fibrillation after the ECG app identified it.

Apple Watch is not the only brand that has been credited with saving lives, Boston Globe added. Google-owned Fitbit smartwatch has a share of life-saving stories, too, including one about a college professor whose Fitbit revealed a critically high heart rate. He underwent emergency surgery to correct a blood artery blockage that might have easily killed him.

How Can Apple Watch Save More Lives?

Even if you are not an Apple fanatic, the Apple Watch is more than a wristwatch; it offers life-saving qualities that no one can dispute. MensXP has created a list of all the life-saving features available on the Apple Watch.

ECG App

The Apple Watch now features an ECG app, which has alerted a number of people to abnormal heart rhythms that later turned out to be deadly cardiac illnesses. The ECG has already saved the lives of many people who had no idea they had a cardiac problem. The ECG app uses a 30-second test to identify atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib). If your Apple Watch detects abnormal heartbeats, it will recommend that you visit a doctor since they can lead to blood clots, strokes, and even heart failure. WacthOS6 will even monitor your heart rate and provide you an alarm if it detects anything out of the ordinary.

Heart Rate Detection

Other heart rate issues that the Apple Watch may detect include Tachycardia (fast heart rate) and Bradycardia (slow heart rate) (low heart rate). If your heart rate drops or increases beyond acceptable limits, an Apple Watch will alert you. While the function might cause false alerts, we believe it is far safer to have a false alarm than to go undiscovered with a heart rate issue.

Fall Detection

The fall detection function can save more lives than you can think. It is especially beneficial to the elderly and those who like spending time outside. Falling is no funny matter, especially when you're in the middle of a medical emergency. Due to this function, the Apple Watch has proven to be a life-saving device. It operates by sounding an alert and notifying you to check whether you are okay if you fall. Suppose there is no movement or physical intervention, the Apple Watch will alert emergency services and relay your position to first responders. The fall detection function has been proven to operate in various circumstances, including a cliff fall, a car/bike accident and even a toilet slip when an old individual could not move.

