Close

(Photo : Uplogix: Removing the Network from Network Management with Out-Of-Band)

To manage vast enterprise networks, administrators utilize a variety of software tools in the Network Operations Center (NOC) to make updates and troubleshoot issues with the routers, switches, firewalls and more that reside in branch offices, data centers, factories, and warehouses. These software tools have an important limitation - they go over the network created by these devices to manage the devices. When the network is down or degraded, admins must physically travel to these sites to connect directly to the gear having issues.

In response to this limitation, Uplogix took an existing hardware platform for remote device access, the console server, and outfitted it with network management software, processing, and storage. The result is an enterprise network management platform that doesn't rely on the network. This means when admins need their tools the most - when the network is down - the Uplogix platform is there to automatically solve the issue or provide admins 1) a clear picture of where the issues is and 2) an onsite "toolbox" to fix issues without the need for a site visit. Uplogix incorporates a secondary network connection over a cellular or dial-up phone line modem, a backup Internet link, or even through a satellite link for sites that are highly remote to connect admins to their gear.

Uplogix operates out-of-band over a secondary management connection to devices generally used by network admins to work on a device when needed. However, the Uplogix hardware has a continuous connection to all of the devices in a rack, so it is able to monitor each component of the network stack watching and waiting for issues. Network admins aren't able to monitor all devices directly and NOC-based tools won't monitor with as high a frequency, because they would flood the network with management traffic.

Coupled with this high-resolution monitoring, Uplogix can parse the results and take automated actions driven by data when there are issues. The appliances log in and log out with a functional user ID using standard access controls. These are the same run book responses that an admin would take when they see an issue, ranging from the least invasive to more disruptive actions. Working with a managed power distribution unit (PDU), Uplogix can cycle the power to specific devices as needed for troubleshooting.

Uplogix comes out-of-the-box with automation abilities for the most common enterprise network gear from brands like Cisco, Juniper, Arista, and more. Admins benefit from Uplogix doing complicated actions in the background to simplify multiple steps into a single click instead of custom scripts. For admins looking to craft their own automation routines, Uplogix includes a rules engine that allows admins to create actions without the need for coding or managing script libraries that often pose security and business continuity risks.

Important for large enterprise deployments, the Uplogix Control Center (UCC) provides a single pane of glass view of not only all Uplogix appliances, but also the devices they are connected to. Securely connecting to remote devices in-band when the network is functioning, or out-of-band when the network is down, is just a few clicks of the mouse away. The UCC also serves as the hub for user management to create groups and user types, as well as integrating into existing enterprise access controls like TACACS for familiar access, authorization, and accounting procedures.

Uplogix brings new capabilities to configuration management. The appliances store current and previous versions of configuration files locally for easy and quick access to push or roll-back from managed devices. In addition, the UCC also is the location for archived configurations to back-up the local copies stored onsite in the appliance.

One benefit of the local storage and monitoring capabilities is when it comes to replacing a network device altogether. Network devices tend to run 24x7 for months or even years. At times, devices experience issues where the only recourse is replacement. With Uplogix, anyone that's able to pull the old devices out of the rack, put in the new device, and cable it up the same way can bring up replacement. When connected, Uplogix will recognize the new device type, see that it matches the old device and automatically push the previous configuration file to it.

Network security is key in every network. The National Security Agency (NSA) recently published guidelines on using out-of-band management to create a framework that improves network security by segmenting management traffic from operational traffic to prevent malicious actors from impacting network operations and compromising network infrastructure. The Uplogix platform operates in just this way. Its out-of-band management enables both reliable automation and also increases cybersecurity.

Should there be a hack of network infrastructure, Uplogix can be the first to notify of issues as well as the fastest way to respond. Continuous monitoring of network infrastructure ensures that when there are issues, networks are notified immediately. In any hack, response time is critical. Uplogix can also put the network into a "safe mode," limiting functionality to effectively quarantine sections of the network with the ability to push configuration changes to one device or simultaneously to thousands deployed across the network. Then using this same functionality, sections of the network can be brought back up without the need for onsite visits as the security situation becomes clearer.

Uplogix is a secure, closed appliance. The underlying Linux OS does not have root access, which eliminates threat vectors possible with an open console server. Beyond the separation from the OS, the Uplogix platform is FIPS 140-2 Level Two Certified - not just a component of the solution like a FIPS-certified Open SSL library. Solid state hard drives are available with AES-256 disk encryption, and only the SSH port is open by default.

For heterogeneous networks that incorporate devices from a variety of vendors, Uplogix doesn't have the limitation of single-vendor management tools. Providing base-level connectivity over the console port means Uplogix can manage nearly any device with a console port. And the rules engine enables admins to create custom automation without the need for scripts which are hard to maintain and often operate outside of the security envelope.

Uplogix customers have access to a variety of support resources 24x7x365. These include self-help knowledge bases and documentation through the Uplogix Support site, phone and e-mail support for troubleshooting or configuration assistance, and onsite visits by support technicians.

Uplogix has been in business since 2004 and is currently on their fifth generation of hardware and version 6 of the software that powers both the appliances and the UCC. They are deployed globally with customers in every vertical, especially those with high security and/or widely distributed locations such as government (both civilian and DoD), financial, healthcare, and energy. Headquarters, operations, and contract manufacturing are all in Austin, Texas. More information is available at