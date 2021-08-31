ClearObject Uses Deep Learning to Support Innovative Products That Leverage Data

Close

Deep learning is a powerful technology that allows applications to predict, anticipate, and model outcomes. The implications for companies seeking to leverage deep-learning technology are considerable. Companies like ClearObject support the use of deep learning to help clients create innovative products that make the most of their data.

Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning, which is itself a subset of artificial intelligence. Let's take a closer look at each of those terms to understand how they are related and different.

Artificial intelligence is a blanket term to describe programs that can act, adapt, reason, and sense in ways that mimic human thinking and behaviors.

Machine learning is the subset of AI that consists of algorithms that improve their performance over time as they are exposed to more data. While that may seem to be the stuff of science fiction, machine learning is already ubiquitous in our lives.

It's the science behind Netflix or Spotify recommendations based on what you've watched or listened to. It's also at the heart of chatbots on websites you visit, language translation apps, and predictive text programs.

The power of machine learning comes from the programming freedom these algorithms allow. Instead of adding additional code or programming resources, machine learning allows computers to learn autonomously, provided the data that feed these algorithms is quality information.

And it's not only already present, but its use is also going to grow. A 2020 Deloitte survey of more than 2,700 IT and line-of-business executives noted that 67 percent of companies already use machine learning and 97 percent plan to do so in the next year.

Deep Learning Transforms Power of AI

Deep learning takes machine learning to a new level. Deep-learning algorithms are built to mimic the structure of the human brain. Like our brains, these algorithms are constructed to analyze large amounts of data on a continual basis.

Deep-learning algorithms are multilayered, use neural networks, and are able to filter and sort information coming to them continuously. Neural networks allow for multitasking, enabling brains or algorithms to cluster, classify and regress data.

As information comes into the neural networks, they are able to discern what the data are and group or sort them into usable bundles. For unlabeled data, this is critical to faster decision-making. For labeled data, the information can be classified for better ordering and use. In both cases, data are usable and actionable.

Deep learning can support processes that other kinds of machine learning cannot. Deep learning fuels digital personal assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. Neural networks are at the root of improvements to some of the most popular applications, such as Google Translate and the predictive recommendations on Netflix or YouTube.

Why Deep Learning Is So Popular

Deep learning has allowed AI to take off in recent years due to a crucial technical advance. The key is the elimination of feature extraction, which would take the information found in raw data, such as spreadsheets, images, and text, and classify that information.

Feature extraction was essential for earlier versions of machine learning algorithms to work effectively.

Newer deep-learning algorithms work differently. They can bypass feature extraction and classify the data directly, accelerating learning and processing time.

The growth will continue to be significant. A recent report by ARK Investment Management projects that deep learning will create $30 trillion in market capitalization by 2037, more value than the internet will create in that same time.

About ClearObject

With ClearObject support, companies can transform processes and applications using machine learning and deep learning technologies. Experienced ClearObject data scientists and engineers help clients understand whether these technologies are needed for a particular project, how to leverage these technologies, and how to plan, develop, and implement projects.

Based in Fishers, Indiana, ClearObject is a digital transformation company that uses Internet of Things (IoT) engineering and analytics. ClearObject builds embedded software development environments, and designs and builds data-driven digital products that help clients recognize the value of their data.