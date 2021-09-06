Close

(Photo : CEO Jeff Aronin of Paragon Biosciences Reaches Key Milestones with Portfolio Company Emalex Biosciences)

Paragon Biosciences is known for creating and funding several companies developing key medicines and technologies, many of which are tackling the needs of underserved medical communities. One of Paragon's portfolio companies, Emalex Biosciences, recently announced several major achievements, including the end of the patient enrollment process for a Phase 2b clinical trial.

The CEO of Paragon Biosciences, Jeff Aronin, is proud to be leading this company's endeavors.

A Solid Start to the Year

Emalex Biosciences has been very busy over Q1 and Q2 in 2021, with its clinical trials for pediatric Tourette Syndrome (TS) and childhood-onset fluency disorder (stuttering) in adults.

After an interim analysis on the first 75 enrolled patients in the Phase 2b clinical trial in pediatric patients with TS, an independent data monitoring committee advised the company to continue the study as designed. Dubbed the D1AMOND study, the trial is investigating the safety and efficacy of a potential therapy to treat TS in children and adolescents. The study went on to enroll a total of 153 pediatric patients worldwide to further explore this medication. Results are expected by the end of the year.

Jeff Aronin has more than 30 years of experience in life sciences, and he continues to be drawn to treatments that are addressing unmet needs of patients. He's committed to this clinical trial to help find a therapeutic solution for children and adolescents with TS.

Childhood-Onset Fluency Disorder

Another key study being conducted by Emalex Biosciences is targeting childhood-onset fluency disorder (stuttering) in adults. Known as the Speak Freely Study, the clinical trial is enrolling adults who stuttered during childhood and who are still experiencing difficulty speaking today.

This study has currently reached an enrollment milestone of 75%, with 51 of 68 patients randomized to treatment. To qualify, participants must be 18 years or older, willing to take medication for up to 13 weeks, and able to be video recorded to assess their stuttering. Emalex expects that full enrollment for the study will be reached by the end of 2021.

Paragon Biosciences at Work

Paragon Biosciences is spearheading the funding for these critical trials, raising $37 million in March, along with both Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Valor Equity Partners. This Series C Preferred Stock funding will support the clinical trials and the organizational operations until the end of the trials.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be able to support therapeutic endeavors that may result in an effective treatment for TS in pediatric patients and stuttering in adult patients, which have limited or no treatment options, respectively. Emalex's continued progress toward a much-needed treatment for the millions living with TS and stuttering is encouraging," said Jeff Aronin.

There are 70 million people over the world who live with the challenges of stuttering on a regular basis, and no FDA-approved treatment to turn to.

The Philosophy and Goals of Founder Jeff Aronin

When Jeff Aronin analyzes life science opportunities, he's always looking for the people who have unmet needs. Since 2017, Paragon Biosciences and its partners have invested more than $1 billion to advance novel therapies and breakthroughs in the ever-evolving world of life sciences, including gene therapy and optimized protein design.

The portfolio companies under Aronin are solving societal challenges that touch the lives of us all. Around the world, central nervous system and fluency disorders have large and small impacts on the people who live with them day in and day out. In addition to Paragon's support of Emalex, Aronin has supported research across an array of medical conditions.

Aronin maintains a flow of incubating companies under the Paragon Innovation CapitalTM model, a formula that blends his financial expertise and life science knowledge. With his vision of using biology to solve major health and societal challenges, Aronin is surrounded by talented leaders, experts in their field, who support the goals of the organization.

Outside of Paragon, Jeff Aronin is also the founder and chairman of MATTER, a health-technology startup incubator. Since 2015, MATTER has closed more than $1.7 billion in deals. Aronin looks forward to the progress of all the companies under Paragon, including innovation stemming through MATTER, and takes sincere pride in the milestones that mark another step toward a brighter, better world.