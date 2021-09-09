Chasing a Solar Eclipses Across Earth

Close

Are you looking for a unique place to watch the solar eclipse? There are several locations across the globe that you can visit to witness this magnificent phenomenon. However, you can only pick one.

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is a rare event where the moon covers the full face of the sun. There are specific places across the globe where you can observe this event since they fall on the eclipse's path. However, for people outside this path, only a partial eclipse can be seen.

Top 4 Places You Can Watch the Solar Eclipse

Here are the locations to see the solar eclipse on December 4, 2021:

1. Antarctica

When the total solar eclipse darkens the skies in the Earth's ice-laden continent, it is one of the most spectacular views you can see. The eclipse path will be in Palmer Station and Emperor Point in Antarctica. The phenomenon will last from 3 am to 5 am, and the maximum eclipse will be around 4:20 am to 4:40 am, where 94% to 100% of the sun is covered.

The total solar eclipse experience can be north of the South Orkney Islands, down the Weddell Sea, across the Antarctic Peninsula, and over Union Glacier.

If you are planning on going, you will need an itinerary to Falkland Islands Antarctica to get the best experience. Usual travels are by a cruise that offers package deals on different tourist attractions. Try to read on what are the essential things to bring like layers of clothes and sunscreen.

2. Argentina

The eclipse path will be in Cabo Kempe, Argentina, from 4 am to 5 am, and the maximum eclipse will be around 4:42 am, where 25% of the sun will be covered.

The following has the best view:

● Viedma - An icefield where you will get to capture the moment.

● Buenos Aires - You can use special solar glasses along the planetarium to observe the solar eclipse.

● Argentine Patagonia - Set up a camp while waiting and bond with family and friends.

● Rio Negro Province - Bring eclipse glasses or a box projector to view the spectacle easily.

3. South Africa

The eclipse path will be in Cape Town, South Africa, from 7 am to 9 am, and the maximum eclipse will be around 8:58 am, where 12% of the sun will be covered.

There are three viewing points along with Cape Town where you can watch the solar eclipse:

● V&A Waterfront, Cape Town - Be at the flagpole terrace to have the best view of the eclipse.

● Dirtopia Trail Centre and Cafe, Stellenbosch - You can see the phenomenon from the farms near the cafe.

● NG Kerk Onrusrivier, Hermanus - Set up your telescope and binoculars along the parking area.

4. Australia

A great way to view the eclipse in Australia is through its shores. You will get a captivating view as the eclipse reflects on the sea. The eclipse's path will be in Melbourne from 7 pm to past 8 pm, and the maximum eclipse will be around 8:12 pm, where 2% of the sun will be covered.

Be ready for the solar eclipse at:

● Melbourne City Centre - Go to a high point or an open area along the east-northeast to have the best view.

● North West Cape in Exmouth - You can have the best viewing point between Learmonth Airport and Exmouth townsite.

Things You Can Bring on Your Travel

Here are some of the things you can bring when watching the eclipse:

1. Eclipse Glasses

The sun is dangerously bright, so don't attempt to look at it directly. Instead, for the safe viewing, use eclipse glasses that use a special-purpose solar filter. You can buy it at an electronics supply store, or you can purchase it online.

2. Binoculars or Telescope

If you want to look at the phenomenon up close, use a binocular or telescope to zoom in and view it perfectly.

3. Pinhole Projector

You can make a basic pinhole projector using paper if you don't have binoculars, a telescope, or eclipse glasses. Put a hole in the middle, making sure that it is round and smooth. You must not be facing the sun, rather the other way around, and raise the paper above your shoulder, allowing the sun to shine through it. Then, you can view the eclipse from the ground.

4. Camera

Observing a solar eclipse is a one-of-a-kind experience. You can capture the moment through a camera. Take a picture of your family and friends as you bond over the eclipse for a great keepsake. Take photos and videos that will surely be part of your family album.

5. Chair, Mat, or Tent

Waiting for the phenomenon to happen means staying outside under the sun's exposure for a long time. Bring a comfortable chair to sit on or set up a mat for a picnic and bond with your family and friends. You may also bring a tent for camping and enjoyment. Bring snacks and plenty of water, and get comfortable as you wait.

Conclusion

Solar eclipses rarely happen, making it a spectacular phenomenon to experience. If you can travel to these places, remember to respect the environment and not spoil the experience for the other people who are with you. Revel in one of nature's great wonders and be a part of a historical event.