(Photo : Legal Professionals Need Encryption Now, Before They're Hacked)

Everybody who has ever watched lawyers on TV knows there's a thing called "attorney-client" privilege, a guarantee of confidentiality between a lawyer and their client. Lawyers need encryption on their phones that can honour this promise, but that's not the only reason why legal professionals have an additional need for privacy.

If a lawyer suffers a data breach, it could undermine their professional reputation, causing their business to suffer. The repercussions are often challenging and expensive, but this situation can be avoided simply by taking encryption and digital privacy seriously in the first place.

Military-Grade Encryption

Not all encryption is of the same strength, and it's important not to get taken in by free apps promising "end-to-end encryption." Not only are there stronger encryption algorithms on the market, but many of these companies profit by selling user data to third parties in ways they don't disclose.

Look for a phone platform that enables encrypted cell phone calls with military-grade encryption because it's built around privacy. Avoid those that merely dangle the phrase "end-to-end encryption" as a marketing slogan while cutting deals with your user information behind the scenes.

Additional Security Measures

A hacker can access your phone remotely using malware, but there's also a threat that your phone can get stolen or misplaced, leading to a situation every bit as compromising. Legal professionals need to protect themselves in every circumstance, and a range of secondary security features help do just that.

For starters, a notebook lock screen with a custom PIN for two-factor authentication serves as the first layer of security. If there's a concern that a certain message, note, or picture is sensitive enough to keep close to the chest, the self-destruct feature lets users control its shelf life.

Any content set to self-destruct is destroyed at the scheduled time on both devices, even if there's no data connection. Also, it can't be forwarded, favorited, or saved on either phone.

Secure, High-Quality Photos

If "loose lips sink ships" and a "picture is worth a thousand words," then a leaked photograph can be every bit as devastating as any written form of communication. The most secure phone platforms encrypt pictures and don't store cached image data but offer the best image quality with the smallest file size.

Sending pictures has become a standard part of many people's everyday correspondence, but lawyers may also send pictures to peers or clients in doing their job, perhaps to relay a contract.

Anybody Can Easily Use It

Finally, lawyers often bill by the minute: their time is precious, and they have none to waste navigating complex security features. Thankfully, the most secure phones on the market today can be used quickly and easily by non-tech experts.

Everybody realizes the value of encryption after they're hacked, but, of course, by then, it's too late. Whether you're a paralegal or a partner, military-grade encryption with a suite of secondary security features proactively safeguards yourself, your firm, and your client's sensitive information