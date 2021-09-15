6 Meals To Cook Using An Instant Pot

Close

Recently many households have decided to purchase an instant pot and it has easily become one of the most effective and easy ways to get a good meal on the table. The instant pot can be used for so many different recipes, you'll be surprised at the range of meals this machine can actually make. Whether you are looking to make a fancy dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas or just an easy weeknight dinner for the family, these meals will have your back. Before you jump into it Corrie cooks says you must make sure to conduct a water test first.

1. Creamy mushroom risotto

A lot of people tend to veer away from making a soft mushroom creamy risotto because they think it's probably best ordered in a restaurant, rather than homemade. This is because risotto is typically made slowly, the ingredients are often added to the mixture slowly over time as the rice and broth cook together over medium to low heat. In restaurants, this dish is worth the fuss and the money because it's quite difficult to make and perfect.

However, risotto cooked in an instant pot is so simple and fast that it's basically cheating. This recipe takes half the time than a usual restaurant-ordered risotto and tastes just as good with just as much a creamy texture. The truth is, after trying this recipe you'll probably end up eating risotto much more than you anticipate.

This dish is great for people of all ages. It's easy to eat for kids that are younger because there is not much to chew and cut up, many kids would be able to hand-feed themselves with this dish. This dish can be flavored in ways that are more appealing to an older audience as well by adding white or red wine to the recipe. Stronger and more intense flavors and cheeses can be added for people with a preference for rich foods.

2. Pot roast

Pot roasts are usually made using a Dutch oven on the stove-top, in the oven or, in a slow cooker. However, you can also use an instant pot for this meal. Pot roast is a way of cooking meat that involves a lot of aromatic herbs and vegetables such as onions, carrots, and many spices. The aim is for the meat to melt off the bone or become super tender and easy to chew.

Pot roast is usually made using beef. The best cuts for beef pot roast are the tougher cuts like chuck, brisket, and round. This meal does need a lot of cooking time but it is a great hearty meal to have during Christmas eve or a special event during the winter because it is so filling and warming. The total time required to cook 3 pounds of beef would be about 2 hours and 30 minutes. The time for cooking in the pressure cooker is actually less than the time that would be needed if this dish was cooked in a Dutch oven on the stove.

3. Lasagna

Lasagna is the definition of comfort food for most westerners. With all the layers of creamy ricotta, marinara, and perfectly cooked pasta sheets there is so much to love about the dish. Making a good old classic lasagna has always been more of a weekend dish for when you have more time on your hands however the process of cooking this meal just becomes so much easier using the instant pot.

Most of the cooking for this dish done in the instant pot is hands-off. You just need to have all of your ingredients such as the marinara sauce, ricotta, and pasta sheets ready. Assuming that you're making this dish with a small amount of time on your hands then you probably have gotten yourself a jar of store-bought marinara sauce. Already this saves the time needed to simmer the sauce. With only 45 minutes of cooking time, this dish is a great weekday dish if you're craving some comfort food.

4. Instant pot pho

Pho or Vietnamese beef noodle soup isn't something you would expect to be made using an instant pot. This dish provides a rich buttery and complex amount of flavors that will heat you up from the inside. Pho is one of those dishes that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Whether you're needing a warm broth when you're feeling under the weather or a hearty lunch this dish will come in handy.

Like other dishes mentioned before, this meal usually takes many hours to cook. From boiling to meat to simmering and getting the flavors right, then cooking the noodles, it's a long process. Using an instant pot takes the cooking time down to 2 hours only. This dish is made primarily of broth, rice noodles, protein (meat or vegetable), and fresh herbs. The original pho can also be transformed into vegan recipes as well.

5. Yogurt

If you are someone who loves eating yogurt whether it's as a snack, for breakfast, or for dessert, learning how to cook yogurt in your instant pot will be a game-changer. It's sometimes hard to find nice whole milk and organic yogurts plus if you do find it, it's most likely overpriced. Making your own yogurt at home it's much cheaper plus you get the satisfaction of eating your own natural and organic food. Homemade yogurt can also be much healthier since it doesn't have the chemicals and sugars in it that most store-bought ones have.

Yogurt isn't cooked, rather it's incubated. This process is an overnight process but it's completely hands-off so you can come back to it after 8 hours and it should be done. As long as you press the correct buttons and program the pot the right way then potential issues such as stringy yogurt can be avoided. The yogurt is held at a constant warm temperature of 110-116 degrees for 4-12 hours. This process does take some tries to perfect since results will change depending on the ingredients you use: type of yogurt starter, the brand of milk, etc.

6. Cheesecake

This dish is probably the least expected dish to be made using an instant pot however according to pressurecookrecipes.com this works wonders. This is such a great dessert to cook using an instant pot because cheesecake is adored by everyone. It is such a versatile dessert that it can be served in any setting.

Instant pot cheesecake recipes have a luxurious and creamy texture to them and they also come with a rich vanilla flavor. Making this cheesecake is similar to making any normal cheesecake. Make sure not to overmix the batter but get it so that it becomes smooth. Using the Philadelphia brand of cream cheese works best according to many websites and cooks that have tested instant pot cheesecakes. There are many steps to making this cheesecake including making the crush first and then following through with the cream cheese filling however it is easier in the sense that a water bath is not used. When making desserts using an instant pot it is recommended that you buy a fresh sealing ring that absorbs the odors when cooking.