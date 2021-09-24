How Much Sleep Do We Need At Each Stage of Life?

Close

(Photo : Image by Daniela Dimitrova from Pixabay )

As an adult raising a child or having raised a child, you might have noticed that sleep patterns may have varied based somewhat based on age. According to the medical profession and medical researchers, there is an optimum amount of sleep each person should get based on their age range. While seldom do people fall within these guidelines, they do set a reasonable standard to which we should all strive to meet.

If someone is not getting the recommended amount of quality sleep they need, changes should be made. Sometimes, it has to do with stress. Other people might not be sleeping well because of exercise or nutrition issues. Yet another group of people might need nothing more than a better, more comfortable mattress. Given the way that a consistent good night's sleep affects a person's quality of life, sleeping issues warrant immediate attention.

As far as the guidelines related to the amount of sleep we should all be getting at various stages of our lives, here is some of that information.

Newborn Infants (birth to 3 months)

It will take newborn infants about three months to develop any kind of discernable sleep cycle. Until they do, parents should expect their infant to sleep between 14 and 17 hours a day. As they take in all of the new stimuli that surround them, they need plenty of rest to recharge their little batteries. The typical sleep cycle is a few hours of sleep followed by an hour or so to eat and interact with the world.

Babies (4 months to 11 months)

Babbies will start developing a sleep cycle that should include about 11 to 15 hours of sleep a day. The best routine for a baby is a couple of naps during the day with the hope they can get a significant amount of sleep through the night without much interruption. For what it's worth, babies spend a significant amount of their sleep time in the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep.

Toddlers (1 year to 4 years)

At this stage of life, sleep becomes secondary to learning and having fun. Parents should not be surprised if their toddler tries to resist efforts to make them sleep. While they still need 11 to 14 hours of sleep every night, that usually includes a little nap during the day and a full night of sleep at a regular bedtime.

School Age Children 5 years to 12 years

At this age, naps should no longer be necessary. However, school-age children do best with at least 10 hours of sleep every night. It's at this age that sleeping issues can easily turn into behavioral issues. It's incumbent on parents of school-age children to stay focused on their children's sleep patterns and address any potential issues sooner rather than later.

Teenagers (13 years to 19 years)

There is a phenomenon that describes why teenagers like to play the role of night owl while sleeping until the late morning hours. It is a shift in their circadian rhythm that causes this issue. Teenagers perform better at school, work, and while participating in extracurricular activities when they get at least 8 hours of sleep every night. At this stage, the quality of sleep becomes more important than the quantity of sleep.

Adults (20 years to 64 years)

While adults would greatly benefit from getting at least 7 hours of sleep, the everyday stress of life tends to make getting enough quality sleep a real challenge. The reality is adults tend to sleep well in their 20s, only to have their healthy sleep patterns fall apart as they get promotions at work and take on responsibilities as homeowners and parents. At this stage of life, people should actively look for solutions when they aren't getting enough quality sleep. If they don't, they face the possibility of physical and mental health issues as the years go by.

Seniors (65 years and above)

Time and age play funny dames when it comes to sleep. When adults need more sleep, their busy lives seem to interfere with that happening. When people reach their golden years, they don't need as much sleep but have all that extra time on their hands. There is one thing of note related to the way seniors sleep. As they age, the body's internal clock falls back. That results in them getting sleepy early and wanting to rise in the early morning. That's also why seniors tend to take naps and seemingly doze off at the strangest times. Boredom could play a role in that.