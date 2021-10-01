Ailuna for X: An app that helps in developing healthy habits to adopt sustainable ways of living

Close

Everything in this world has two sides - good and bad, positive and negative. Unfortunately, what we see, hear, and know is negative, saddening, and hurtful when it comes to the planet. We are no strangers to the news of rainforest burning, koala bears dying, icebergs melting, marine life diminishing, and the uncountable deaths because of the pandemic.

Indeed, we cannot stop those negative news from reaching us. However, what we can really control is how we let it affect us, move us, and change us. The Ailuna app is a sustainability training app that is a structured training program that helps users to develop healthy habits, one habit at a time. The team is focused on bringing lifestyle changes in people by helping them reduce household waste, plastic energy, and water waste.

The team is now expanding and is launching Ailuna for X, where X stands for government, organizations, businesses, and charities. Many foundations aim to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals in their supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing, and Ailuna for X aims to guide such organizations and help them unlock $12T market opportunities from SDGs.

"We believe that every citizen of the world, every company, every organization of the world has a role to play and a responsibility to improve. Once the masses start improving, the collective impact from all those people will be immense. And that's why it's really important to have a community aspect on the app - people realize that their individual improvements become a part of a greater global movement." - Lars Ronning, Founder.

The app has successfully helped people across 50+ countries to bring a healthy change. After successfully raising £650,000 in less than two years, Ailuna for X will be exclusively launched for education, government, businesses, and charities. The app gives an opportunity to invest as little as £10 and become an Ailuna shareholder.

The investments will help the team to develop and launch Ailuna for X and increase sales and marketing activity. This will help bring sustainable changes on a larger scale, which brings everyone together to make this planet a better place.

The Ailuna app is co-founded by the husband-wife duo Lars Ronning and Helene Ronning. Before launching the app, the duo brought the change by adapting to the sustainable art of living. They reduced their single-use plastic use, got an electric car, and turned into a vegetarian because they wanted to be the one who brings the change they want to see.

Ailuna for X is an exciting platform designed keeping in mind the negative impact we humans have on the environment and the planet. It gives every one of us a chance to undo and do what is in the planet's interest.