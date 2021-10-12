Technology and Business in 2021 – How You Can Tackle Every Niche on Earth

Close

So, technology and business in the second year of the pandemic - what does this entail?

Well, it means that most conventional businesses have either moved to the online environment completely or built a strong online presence to boost sales and avoid bankruptcy.

Due to the above, the technology revolving around businesses of any kind has significantly improved or has at least become more accessible. Regardless of the type of service or product that you offer, you can now find an online platform that will cut your supply and delivery chain in half and for only 30% or less in cuts, so to speak.

Therefore, even if these years are marked by economic uncertainty, we're still experiencing some sort of economic/business freedom that will eventually make more money for more business owners throughout the world.

The World of Selling Products Online

Nowadays, you don't need company headquarters, offices, or even employees. With a bit of knowledge and minor starting funds, you can start selling products of any type online. How?

Well, some would say that this can be done only through drop-shipping. But organic networking can also help you connect two people that want to buy/sell things and earn you a commission.

In short, you can sell anything from lumber to kids' toys. 2021 is one of the first years in which you are able to tackle (almost) every niche on earth from the comfort of your home.

The World of Limited/Restricted Products

However, at the same time, you couldn't sell anything on a single platform even if you wanted to. For instance, you can't purchase CBD products on Amazon. But if you find a manufacturer and turn a strong online presence into a retailer, you can start your own CBD business that could extend into being more than just state-wide.

Limited and/or restricted products can be extremely successful on a local level, especially if you're one of the few that manages to make a business out of them. Naturally, there are some legal implications, but if you make sure you respect the law, your business shouldn't be doing anything else than simply growing!

The World of Consistent Technological Growth and Acknowledgement

Did we see plenty of new technology during the first two years of the pandemic? Well, not really. But we did see certain platforms, that existed before the pandemic, become more and more essential.

Online conferencing was pretty much taken for granted, as long as it involved a limited number of people. Now that students have to take online classes, this particular type of software grew and some programs now manage to hold hundreds of people in the same call.

Technology itself grew as well. Thanks to the hundreds of billions invested in COVID-19 research, scientists had plenty of funds to discover solutions to other problems and to create the technology to assist in implementing those solutions.

The Bottom Line

The pandemic has opened our eyes. Even if the Internet has been around for a long time, most of us still had a limited view of the world. Now, in 2021, every physical news publication, for example, have made camp in the online environment as well.

If you're a marijuana dispensary in the US, you must have an online website as well. If you sell things online, you must have access to all the technology necessary to be ready to ship your products all over the world.