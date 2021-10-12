Close

(Photo : Insightful Intelligence – Tal Dilian’s Intellexa Adds Value to Big Data)

Intellexa, founded by Tal Dilian, has developed a platform that combines data analysis with manual processes, enabling modern law enforcement agencies to transform vast data stores into actionable intelligence insights.

Modern-day law enforcement agencies (LEAs) face many diverse challenges. While the widespread use of encryption technology has posed increasing challenges in data collection, an often-overlooked pain point plaguing LEAs as tech has developed is the dilemma of what to do with the immense amounts of information and data provided by data sources.

Devices that fit in the palm of a hand are now able to generate the same amount of data that once required the activation of a supercomputer. The amount of information collected and stored by modern LEAs and intelligence agencies is vast - from data collected during an investigation to official records such as traffic fines which indicate proximity to a crime. The sheer volume of information these agencies gather presents an enormous challenge of making useful intelligence out of massive data stores.

Intellexa's Nebula Enriches Data

Data systems have been developed to meet the increasing demand for analysis of this data, yet they have only presented LEAs and intelligence entities with non-uniform metrics, inconsistent networks and temporal analysis, and compartmentalized information.

These silos - while offering reliable data - fail to provide one crucial element, context. It is within this need for context that intelligence information finds its value. When intelligence information is properly approached and well mapped, decision-makers can make strategic and operational decisions through a simplified cross-domain interaction with information.

This optimization of data can improve efficiency throughout the entire chain of command, synergizing tasks and equipping agency teams with the oversight and insight needed to stay informed and take decisive action. . When subordinate decision-makers make the highest quality decision and pass better-processed intelligence to their superiors, the quality of operations are dramatically improved, leading to higher chances of success for LEAs and intelligence organizations.

Intellexa, a holistic solutions provider that caters to law enforcement agencies and intelligence services, has developed its Nebula insights platform to solve this challenge with easily actionable data optimization and analysis.

The Context Roadmap

This need for insightful intelligence and context is why data-driven information architecture has taken center stage in the past decade. Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services have spent vast amounts of capital to ensure that information can be collected and stored on organizational databases. This information, however, has proven itself difficult to mix in order to create context, leaving LEAs with large investment but little gain.

Out of this challenging situation, Intellexa was born. Intellexa is a Greece-based company with clients from all over the world. Constantly growing, the company's success has led to six sites and R&D labs around the world that are currently in development. The company was founded by Tal Dilian and a group of like-minded friends, pioneers who with decades of combined experience, identified the need to create harmony from this disjointed data that can lead to useful, high-quality insightful intelligence.

Where traditional intelligence companies have focused more on data collection, Intellexa saw an opportunity to take data optimization further. Intellexa integrates not only 1st party data but also 3rd party data from other platforms to produce data with much higher effectiveness.

Intellexa excels at piecing the information together in a way that provides not only reliable, but actionable insights that can provide decision-makers with the roadmap they need to succeed. The tech goes above and beyond, connecting internal data with externally sourced data, automating time-consuming tasks, and adding enriching layers of geographic, demographic, behavioral, and environmental data in easily understandable formatting.

Nebula streamlines processes by eliminating repetitive, time-consuming tasks and identifies patterns and relationships in data to provide more opportunities for real-time analysis From this data enrichment, agency teams can form well-supported conclusions and increase operational efficacy.

The Security Objective

Success, in this case, takes on many forms, one however that has become more pressing is mitigating the activity of digital threat actors that can have real-life consequences in not only the digital space but the physical arena as well. Threat actors are employing an increasing amount of tactics in their already large arsenal to evade law enforcement, compromising the security of civilians and the public.

Law enforcement agencies for the most part have been negatively affected by siloed, compartmentalized data that slows not only their capacity to analyze and come to conclusions, but also to react in the case of an urgent event. The employment of data-driven information architecture such as that provided by Intellexa could be crucial in LEA's and intelligence agencies maintaining the upper hand.

Not only can it offer decision-makers multi-dimensional efficiency, but it also allows for a secure foundation upon which to operate the system with flexibility, giving the added benefit of making any necessary corrections as events or activities proceed through the operational funnel.

The overarching goal is the provision of holistic information about potential or real-time events taking place in both digital and physical arenas - particularly events that could endanger the safety of civilians. Furthermore, what sets Intellexa apart is the ability to harness not only next-generation information architecture but its ability to work alongside human intuition creating a synchronization that can allow organizations to get the best out of their data.

Intellexa has proven itself to be a leader in solving the intelligence challenges that face LEAs and other intelligence organizations. It offers the most comprehensive service that will allow LEA and similar entities to get out of the organizational paralysis caused by disjointed data, keeping innocent civilians both digitally and physically safe.