Checking the hair transplant Turkey before and after results is one of the first steps you should take when choosing a hair clinic.

Every reliable clinic displays their patients' before and after photos on their website to showcase their surgeons' skills and expertise. It's the best way for people to see their treatments' end results and make an educated decision.

If the photos showcase natural-looking results, you'll know they do their job with care and can restore your natural hair growth effectively.

Before we get into the results of one of the most prestigious clinics in Turkey, let's see why Turkey is a go-to destination for successful hair restoration.

High-Quality Results at Competitive Prices

With men and women from all over the globe traveling to Turkey to get a hair transplant, Turkey is at the top of the medical travel industry. It boasts numerous highly skilled surgeons that are experts in hair loss treatments.

But, unlike many other countries worldwide, Turkey offers high-quality hair transplants at affordable prices - between £1,500 and £3,500.

In the UK, for instance, the price of a hair transplant can reach as high as £30,000. That means you can save up to 90% on a hair transplant in Turkey.

Getting high quality at such a lower price in Turkey is possible because of its devalued currency and low labor costs. That means there's no compromise on quality, which is the main reason why Turkey is one of the leading destinations for top-notch hair transplants.

What's more, hair transplant packages in Turkey are all-inclusive. They vary from clinic to clinic, but most of them include:

● Free consultation and hair analysis

● Maximum number of grafts

● Laser hair therapy

● Needle-free anesthesia

● Post-op medication

● Hair products for aftercare

● Hotel accommodation

● Transfers to and from the airport, hotel, and clinic

● 24/7 support, with multi-language interpreters for international patients

● Follow-up appointments

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic: Award-Winning Surgeons with a 98% Success Rate

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is one of the most renowned clinics that offer high-quality hair transplantation in Turkey. Its lead surgeon, Dr. Serkan Aygin, has over 25 years of experience, over 10,000 satisfied patients, and a 98% success rate, that is, the growth rate of transplanted hair.

In 2019, he won the prestigious Best Hair Transplant Surgeon Award at the European Awards in Medicine.

His hair transplant results speak for themselves, showcasing his meticulousness, aesthetic expertise, precision, and utmost dedication to achieve natural-looking results. Go through his hair transplant in Turkey before and after photos to see for yourself why his talent and quality of work stand out.

State-of-the-Art Methods for Achieving Natural-Looking Results

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic uses some of the most sophisticated hair transplant methods in the industry to achieve unparalleled results.

Both are non-invasive and painless outpatient procedures that leave no visible scars. They ensure minimal traction, tissue damage, and scalp trauma and lead to a high growth rate and short recovery.

The clinic even offers innovative, needle-free SOFT anesthesia. Thanks to a high-pressure device that only touches the skin to administer a fluid anesthetic, letting the skin absorb it, the clinic ensures entirely painless treatments.

Sapphire FUE

Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) involves extracting healthy hair from a donor area and transplanting it into all the balding areas caused by thinning hair.

For a sapphire hair transplant, Dr. Serkan Aygin uses a motorized tool with sapphire blades to make tiny incisions before extracting and transplanting hair follicles. Sapphire blades allow for more precision and faster healing.

DHI hair transplant

The DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) hair transplant method involves using a pen-like tool (the Choi Implanter) to extract and insert the follicles directly into the scalp. That allows for even more precision and leads to a natural-looking hair transplant result.

The Bottom Line

If you want to get a high-quality hair transplant, you can't go wrong with Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. Its hair transplant in Turkey before and after photos speak volumes about its medical experts' high quality of work, so be sure to check them out.

The clinic follows strict protocols for ensuring the safety of its staff and patients during the pandemic, so there's nothing to worry about. All the necessary safety precautions are in place, including regular disinfection and COVID-19 testing.