(Photo : How Different Are Mini Dental Implants From Regular Implants?)

Bearing pain in teeth is immensely challenging. Most individuals who avoid undergoing necessary dental treatment on time experience severe dental and oral health issues. It is advisable to undergo the dental implant procedure if one suffers from tooth loss or tooth decay. Replacing missing, decayed, or damaged teeth can help one remarkably improve their smile and facial aesthetics.

Getting dental implants is all about inserting artificial dental roots made of premium-grade titanium into the jawbone to reinforce a bridge or prosthetic tooth. Ensure you visit a reputed dental clinic that boasts dentists with years of expertise in conducting mini dental implants and regular ones effectively and safely.

A highly experienced dentist can help replace a single missing tooth and even a full arch and enable you to regain your smile and confidence. Even restoration of decayed teeth can help you eat, speak, and laugh comfortably. Read on to acquire knowledge about the two prominent types of dental implants.

Conventional or Regular Dental Implant

Most prefer undergoing a traditional dental implant treatment to restore their missing, damaged tooth or multiple teeth, besides a full denture or bridge. This method is significantly less painful and cost-effective. Many opt. for this implant to ensure that removable dentures receive adequate support and remain in the exact place.

Mini Dental Implant

Similar to conventional dental implants, mini implants too help replace lost or decayed teeth. However, trusted dentists suggest this particular type of implant for replacing or restoring front teeth, small teeth, premolars, and teeth situated in a narrow area.

The single-piece screw made of titanium used in this dental implant method boasts a ball-like head on top. The head of the minuscule titanium dental implant tool features an O-like ring made of rubber. The ring facilitates the screw to easily connect into the prosthetic tooth or denture's socket.

Differences Between Regular and Mini Implants

In comparison to the mini implant, traditional dental implants are thicker. The basic difference between these two implant types is that the diameter of the traditional implant is bigger than the mini dental implant. You can place the mini implant in all those areas that lack a sufficient amount of bone.

A typical implant consists of three crucial parts that include a titanium screw, crown, and abutment. On the other hand, the mini dental implant only consists of a single-piece component made of titanium. The middle section of traditional screws is hollow. There isn't any such hollow part in MDI.

The ball-like part of the mini dental implant stays out of the gums, which is quite unlike the conventional implant. The placement of regular implants is invasive and time-intensive. Conducting mini dental implants takes hardly a couple of hours, and the method is minimally invasive.

Final Words

Ensure that you consult with a reputed dentist and seek valuable advice before undergoing dental implant treatment. Both types of dental implants can help you restore your missing or decayed tooth. Make the right decision to get rid of frequent pain in your teeth and smile confidently.