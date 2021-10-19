Hiring .NET developers in 2021: 5 things to consider

Close

(Photo : Image by free stock photos from www.picjumbo.com from Pixabay )

It's difficult if not impossible to quantify what makes a company successful. Nonetheless, some of the most affluent companies share similar interests and characteristics. Even if they provide different products and services, have varying management styles (and company cultures), successful businesses overlap in one way or the other. A company is able to capture the maximum of business and attain much-desired success owing to software solutions, which increase productivity and profits.

.NET is one of the most commonly used software development tools. Some of the benefits of using a .NET developer ( or a .NET development company) for your subsequent project include efficiency, adaptability, portability, security, and, last but certainly not least, dependability. Application development becomes so much easier. If you're thinking about investing in web and mobile development services, it's essential to select the right .NET developer. Here are some aspects you must take into consideration to make a correct decision.

1. Full-time vs. freelance: Determine what type of talent to hire

Generally speaking, companies rely on the following models when it comes to employing the services of a .NET developer: full-time and freelance. The decision between the two can turn out to be difficult, as both types of workers can provide the same services, with slight differences, of course. If you're struggling to keep costs under control, it makes sense to hire a freelancer. You pay them on an hourly basis, a model that is best suited for immediate requirements, when you simply don't have the time to undertake an elaborate hiring process.

Many companies hire .NET developers due to time and ease. A full-time employee can assume in-depth projects that require attention to detail, they help build a winning office culture, not to mention that the .NET developer is more motivated to see the company succeed. If you have ongoing, long-term requirements, it's a good idea to onboard a .NET developer because it's the most cost-effective option. Regardless of what conclusion you arrive at, specify the terms of employment. This way, you can avoid disputes. The information can be implied, oral, or written.

2. Clarify your desired skill sets

.NET developers come with various expertise and skill sets, which is why you need to be clear about what you want. Make a brief description of the job role and responsibilities so that you can attract the best possible candidates for the position. Concentrate on communicating your requirements forcefully (and the scope of the job). Being familiar with .NET programming languages isn't enough. You should choose wisely. Any candidate must be familiar with libraries and frameworks such as MCV. ASP.NET, and entity framework.

In what follows, we'll highlight the most important soft and technical skills the profession requires:

● ASP.NET MVC

● Coding

● Programming languages (C#, F#, VB.NET)

● Knowledge of database applications (SQL Server, NoSQL, Oracle)

● Client-side technology (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap)

● Budget design

● Time management

● Verbal communication

● Collaboration

Figuring out whether or not someone has the aforementioned skills can be difficult.

3. Identify the best online platforms for the IT community

The recruitment process should be speedy because .NET developers receive many offers at any given time. Therefore, if someone is available, you must take action immediately. Several online platforms cater to the IT community, such as:

● Github

● Stack Overflow

● Reddit

● Meetups

● Quora

And let's not forget about blogs and forums. Simply put, these are the best online spots to start your search. Stay away from platforms that are aimed at new college graduates or junior developers. What you need is someone with several years of experience. During the time spent looking for the perfect candidate, you can hire someone with great potential and train them to sharpen their technical skills. They can perform their job with greater competency, which translates into fewer mistakes for your business.

4. Make sure to ask technical questions

If you ask the right questions, you might be able to find the "right" candidate. The technical interview is an important part of the workplace, particularly in the IT sector. At any rate, you might not be aware of what questions need to be asked and why candidates should answer them. Besides the typical questions of the sort "What have you accomplished?" or "What are your strengths?", you can ask the following questions, which will help you understand if your candidate masters .NET development.

● What is OOP? How it is connected to .NET development?

● What is the difference between an abstract class and an interface?

● Can you briefly explain the concept of inheritance?

● Is there any difference between a stack and a queue?

● What is a delegate in .NET?

Needless to say, the list isn't exhaustive. Before the interview, kindly review your questions. Communication skills matter just as much as technical knowledge, just so you know. There are some areas of discussion you should cover when evaluating .NET developers, such as project portfolios and software development methodologies. If the candidate answers precisely to the central issues, they are a dependable person.

5. Seal the deal

Once the interviews are over, it's necessary to identify the .NET developer candidates that best meet the required and desired criteria. You should have at least two or three people to hire as .NET developers. During this final stage of the hiring process, you must disclose important details such as the overall number of working hours, what pay is offered, the expected delivery timelines, just to name a few. In other words, write an engaging job offer that clearly outlines what you're offering. If you have made a decision regarding who you're going to hire, make sure they agree with the terms and conditions.

Finally yet importantly, seal the deal by making the .NET developer sign the contract. Give the person enough time to read the contract and provide a copy of the agreement. The .NET developer will be responsible for the creation and deployment of fully functional, secure websites, alongside apps, and other software solutions. When you hire a dedicated professional, you can leverage a widely used development framework for constructing enterprise-level web applications.

BIO

Dariia Herasymova is a Recruitment Team Lead at Devox Software. She hires software development teams for startups, small businesses, and enterprises. She carries out a full cycle of recruitment; creates job descriptions based on talks with clients, searches and interviews candidates, and onboards the newcomers. Dariia knows how to build HR and recruitment processes from scratch. She strives to find a person with appropriate technical and soft skills who will share the company's values. When she has free time, she writes articles on various outsourcing models for our blog.