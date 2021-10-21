The Best Innovative Ideas for People to Live Safe During Covid

Close

Are you tired of living in fear of contracting COVID-19? Looking for ways to have fun and start living your life again? In this short guide, we have ten tips to help you start getting back to normal and enjoying some of your favorite activities safely.

Remember, you should take a Lateral Flow test regularly. Many otherwise healthy, vaccinated adults are now not showing symptoms when infected.

1. Make Use of Drive-Ins

More and more drive-ins have been popping up, so you can now take care of most basic errands without leaving your car. This is a great way to reduce your contact with others and therefore limit the transmission of the virus.

You might have already visited a drive-in cinema before Covid, but they are a great way to stay safe while having fun, so now is a great time to visit one if you haven't already. You might even find your local church offers a drive-in service, or maybe you can take your pet to their next vet appointment without having to leave your car.

Even if you think you might have contracted coronavirus, you can get tested at a drive-through testing center.

2. Avoid Panic Buying (but do be Prepared)

While there's no need to stock up on basics like pasta or toilet paper, it does pay to be prepared. Keep a good supply of your regular prescription medications in the house in case you test positive and aren't able to get out. It would be best if you also planned to keep a few weeks' worth of supplies for babies and pets for the same reason.

3. Shop at Quieter Times - with an App

No one likes queuing at the supermarket, and during the pandemic, you certainly want to avoid shopping at the busiest times. There are a few apps appearing which can help you plan when to shop, similar to Google's 'Popular Times' function. Although we could all benefit from avoiding crowds, this feature is especially beneficial for those with health issues who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

4. Avoid Sharing Spaces with Other Members of the Household

It can be a bit alarming if someone in your household has tested positive for coronavirus, but there are steps you can take to avoid catching it yourself. The virus spreads most easily through prolonged, close contact with an infected person.

So, you should try to limit how long you spend in the same room as the infected person. Wipe down any surfaces in shared areas after use, too. But, don't worry; you can still keep in contact from different rooms. Why not play a game together online or even watch a movie together over a video call?

5. Enjoy Low-Risk Outdoor Activities

You can still have fun while staying safe - by spending time outdoors. It's been proven that transmission of the virus is lower outdoors in the fresh, open air. So, now could be the perfect time to take up that new hobby you've always wanted to try.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water, so why not go for a swim if you're looking for a safe way to exercise? Cycling is another excellent way to keep fit while having fun and is one of the safest ways to travel short distances as you don't have to sit in an enclosed space with others.

6. Hold a Family Cookout

Don't feel safe going back to your favorite restaurant yet? Then why not host a cookout in your backyard instead? Gathering outside is the safest way to meet up, so if the weather permits, invite everyone over for a barbecue. Everyone could bring a dish, or some sides, to make the evening less work for the host.

7. Host a Video Games Night

A traditional board game might be out of the question - sharing game pieces and having a large gathering of friends at home may not be allowed, depending on your local restrictions.

A great alternative is to host a video games night instead. Many games are now available to play online across different platforms. So, even if you don't all have the same console, you should still be able to play together. Grab a headset, and you can chat with your friends as you play, even if you can't be in the same room together.

Popular cross-platform multiplayer games include Rocket League, Fortnite, Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare. There's sure to be something everyone can agree on, no matter what genre of game you prefer.

8. Travel Safely

While the world has opened up more, travel still isn't without risks. So if you do want to travel, consider taking a road trip instead of using public transport. You could even hire a motorhome, so you don't have to share accommodation with others either.

If you do have to fly to get to your destination, try to spend as little time as possible at the airport - avoid the shops and restaurants where possible. Choose the shortest flight with the least number of changes and layovers, and be sure to follow guidance on social distancing, face coverings, and testing prior to travel.

9. Follow Guidelines When Meeting Others

There are possibly still rules in place about how and where you can meet friends and family, so do pay attention to the latest restrictions in your area when planning to meet up. Remember, while it might seem difficult at the time, following the rules will allow things to return to normal more quickly.

10. Don't Forget to Wash your Hands

Last but not least, it's important to keep washing your hands. It's a simple yet highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 - make sure you use antibacterial soap and wash for at least 20 seconds.