Leading Factories Maintain Their CMM Machines at All Costs

Close

(Photo : Credit: Tom Fisk via Pexels)

Manufacturing has always been a highly competitive industry, but the stakes have never been higher than they are now. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused upheaval in too many ways to name, but the need to keep shelves stocked and businesses from going under has been paramount.

It's within this context that manufacturers must find efficiencies and keep doing what works a little better. One of the surest things they can do is be proactive about keeping their Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM machines) in tip-top shape.

Automation Must be Reliable

CMM machines are relied on to automate quality control along the production line because they're so good at measuring parts or objects, doing it more accurately and faster than a human could alone. If such machinery doesn't receive periodic maintenance, it's liable to make a wrong calculation, causing quality control issues downstream.

The best CMM measurement experts sell and repair the equipment, and nobody knows this type of machinery better. Their services should go beyond certifying CMM machines to calibrating them, issuing traceable certificates while adjusting the machines to the manufacturer's specifications or better, depending on its age or condition.

When you deal with the leading CMM experts, they'll give you 60 days of notice before your existing certification expires, so you have lots of time to schedule a calibration.

Don't trust a company unless they are ISO 9001 registered and ISO 17025 accredited. A full range of services includes inspection and certification for linear and volumetric accuracy, velocity, angularity, straightness, squareness, flatness, parallelism, and B89 or ISO 10360 performance.

Machine Relocation

Depending on the type, CMM machines can be extremely large, and relocating such a big and precise piece of equipment might be tricky. The most experienced CMM machine sellers usually also provide the best services, such as machine relocation.

Whether you're moving the machine to a different section of the factory or another factory altogether, they can dismantle it, then install it in proper shipping brackets to ensure it arrives safely.

Upgrades and Retrofits

Efficiency is all about getting the same or better performance for less. If you have an old CMM machine that still has life in it but doesn't have the right software or electronics, upgrading and retrofitting can be a fantastic solution.

Leading CMM repair experts can bring old machines up to current standards, enhance their accuracy and speed, improve reliability and maintainability, and, finally, refurbish mechanically worn-out machines. You don't need to go out and buy a new piece of equipment so long as you know who to call to get your old one working like new.

CMM machines are major drivers of efficiency in factories, and ensuring they're actively maintained is a great way to get the best performance possible. If you need to move your machine, improve the software inside or get some other aspect of it looked at, don't forget to call the leading CMM sellers near you.