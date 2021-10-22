How to Keep Malware Away from Your Precious Devices

Close

(Photo : Image by Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay )

Yes, malware can be a big buzzkill for every person and every computer system that is unfortunate enough to be involved with it. Chances are if you have spent any time at all online in the last twenty years, the word malware will be stored somewhere in your mind, along with 'hacking' terminology that includes words like virus and trojan. Chances are also that you have had direct contact with malware on at least one occasion at some point in the not-so-distant, or perhaps more immediate past. The truth is, malware has probably come in contact with everyone at some point. It's a bit like rain, and practically impossible to avoid even if you run.

The term itself is an umbrella term that defines a vast amount of malicious software out there, as opposed to defining just one thing which most people will think. Think of it like 'kitchen appliances', where the term defines dozens of items and tools in your kitchen and not just one thing.

Malware is everywhere on the internet, and it can also be completely undetectable because of how sophisticated it has become today. It can come in everything from innocent forms that do not necessarily cause any nasty harm, to ones that also bring down entire countries. This is why it is important to understand what malware is exactly, the types of malware that you may come across, and finally how to first stop malware in its tracks, and secondly eradicate any lingering malware from your devices. This information is invaluable, as it aims to help protect your data as well as the stability and integrity of your computer systems or smart devices.

What is Malware?

Malware is a combination of the words malicious and software which is how the IT cybersecurity industry describes a very wide gamut of infectious software apps and tools (which are today even available for free online, unfortunately.) These infections affect computer systems worldwide and are the nemesis of the entire connected industry. Malware has caused trillions of dollars of damage, and cybercriminals who propagate it are tireless in extorting, breaching, and infecting anything they can. Malware can come in several forms, from slightly irritating and easily rectifiable snippets of code to terrifying tools that can shut down the defense systems of entire counties -where even the highest-level security professionals are left dumbfounded as to what happened.

The Types of Malware

Several types of malware can infect a system through several attack surfaces and via various attack vectors. Let's look at the most prevalent types lurking around the internet today;

● Ransomware

● Botnets

● Fileless malware

● Trojans

● Rootkits

● Viruses

● Spyware

● Adware

These 8 forms of malware scenarios are listed in severity from worst to least harmful. Malware attacks that utilize ransomware, botnets, fileless malware, and trojans are by far the most severe types of crippling attacks that can bring down entire networks and disappear without a trace -have caused trillions of dollars of financial damage to the economy. Socially engineered phishing scams, for example, utilize forms of malware such as keyloggers that steal credit card numbers and passwords when an infected file is downloaded via a crafted email. Rootkits, viruses, spyware, and adware on the other hand are more easily detectable than the top four bruisers listed above.

How to Stop Malware From Infecting Your Devices

Knowing how to recognize and stop malware and remove it if it is on your devices is the most important thing you can do for the health of your devices, as well as the safety of your personal information.

You have malware if;

● Your devices have slowed down or are crashing, behaving strangely

● If you are unable to uninstall or remove certain software or services

● If you are receiving incessant ads and pop-ups

● If you are receiving suspicious emails

● If your devices battery life has suddenly decreased

● If your devices are heating up abnormally

● If you notice any new strange toolbars or icons

This malware has got onto your system like this;

● Downloading illegal or shady content

● Via a third-party app or service

● Downloading suspicious email attachments

● Visiting insecure websites

● Clicking on internet ads

Another way to know for certain whether you have malware on your device is to use an antimalware program. Sometimes operating systems come with this software out-of-the-box (like Windows Defender) however, it is always better to purchase a reputable premium antimalware app and keep it running in the background.

This is how to remove malware if you have detected it on your system;

● Scan your system with an antimalware program

● Update all system software

● Stop your online activities until the check is complete

● Let the app delete the infected files from your system

● Restart the system

Alternatively, if you have been infected with a lot of malware and this is the first time you run an antimalware program after a long time, it is better to completely erase your system and build it back up from scratch. Once you have done that, take care of what you download, which emails you click on, and the security of your accounts from that point forward with the help of the tips above.