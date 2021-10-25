The Evolution of Firewalls

Close

(Photo : Image by Robinraj Premchand from Pixabay )

Having a firewall installed in your computer has become as standard and as vital as having a browser. If your newly bought laptop doesn't have a firewall installed, it is your first step after replacing Internet Explorer with Google Chrome. They are the first step in computer technology but have evolved over time to adapt to the ever-changing security landscape of online life.

Past

As soon as the internet was created, before MySpace, before Fred Figglehorn, before memes and silly cat videos on YouTube, the internet had to be protected. The World Wide Web was a place for anyone to access, which made the early days of the internet akin to what people have called the wild west. But anyone could get into any saloon, without the use of firewalls. They were first developed to restrict or allow access to certain sites, simply to keep underage eyes out of unsavory subjects.

In the early 90's, the first rules implemented by firewalls was to keep control over who could access internal company resources. Digital Equipment Corp. engineers created a "packet-filtering system" which would drop network data packets by analyzing its information. Over time this became "stateful" filters which would hold data packets until the firewall had enough information to make a judgement on the state of them. It was a huge leap forward, and soon there were more evolutions like the "connection state" rule which made filtering easier.

In 1994, the Firewall Toolkit (FWTK) was created by Marcus Ranum, Weir Xu, and Peter Churchyard. Users abusing or attempting to bypass firewalls would be caught by the FWTK by layering application filters.

Present

Today, next-gen firewalls are still using the FWTK application-layering analysis methods, however they focus on deep-packet introspection. This enables several benefits of firewall as a service, with their array of extra features allowing for intrusion detection and prevention, user identity integration and web application firewalls.

The acceptance of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) by companies means that there are a number of firewall applications that come with a VPN installed. This allows employees that are offsite to access company records and resources with protection covered when they have to communicate over public Wi-Fi.

Future

There are a few setbacks in the efficiency of firewalls that developers are trying to tackle. For example, their network performance is affected by the sheer volume of data they have to sift through. At the moment, the long list of rules that they have to filter every packet with is causing bottlenecks that lead to a drop in network performance.

There are multipurpose firewalls being developed that are able to perform more than intrusion detection and they are beginning to be integrated into other security technologies. As high-speed internet improves and evolves, it will evolve all the tech inflicted by it. This means that firewalls will need to gain the ability to filter through substantially more data and it will need to do so in the next couple of years.