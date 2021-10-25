The Best Health Benefits of Tummy Tucks

Close

At first glance, a tummy tuck may seem like a purely cosmetic procedure. This is not entirely true. A tummy tuck comes with incredible benefits that can improve patients' health and general well-being.

Tummy Tuck 101:

First things first, what is a tummy tuck? An abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, is a surgical procedure that tightens the abdominal muscles and removes excess fat and tissue from the stomach area. This is supposed to give the patient a stronger, toned midsection.

What Are the Best Health Benefits of a Tummy Tuck?

Fixing Diastasis Recti

Diastasis recti is a condition where the tissue between the abdominal muscles has stretched and separated. This can lead to a weak core, low back pain, constipation and bloating. What causes it? The most common cause is pregnancy. The tissue stretches as the uterus grows and pushes against the abdominal wall. After giving birth, the muscles can remain separated.

Weight gain, lifting heavy objects and improper exercise can also lead to the condition.

In most cases, diastasis recti can be resolved with physical therapy and targeted exercises. These will strengthen the weakened muscles and repair the connective tissue in a few months. But, in some cases, physical therapy and exercise won't be enough. Either the separation is too severe, or the problem was left unaddressed for too long. This is when abdominoplasty is an excellent solution. The surgical procedure will reconnect the abdominal muscles so that they can be strong and supportive.

Reducing Lower Back Pain

The abdominal muscles, the obliques, the glutes and the lower back are major muscles in the body's core. They are all connected. A weak muscle within this group will negatively impact the rest of the core, while a strong muscle can help them.

This is why an abdominoplasty can help relieve an issue like lower back pain. The surgery strengthens the abdominal muscles, allowing the core to have more natural support, putting less strain on the ligaments of the lower back.

Improving Posture

In the same vein, a stronger core will keep you upright with a proper passive posture. This means that an abdominoplasty could help patients achieve a better posture once they've recovered and help them avoid the side-effects of bad posture that can hinder their ability to work, exercise and sleep comfortably.

Reducing Urinary Incontinence

Abdominoplasty can also help patients suffering from stress incontinence related to weakened pelvic floor muscles. The pelvic floor muscles are directly connected to the abdominal muscles. So, strengthening the abdominal muscles will put less strain on the pelvic floor and relieve some of the pressure put on the bladder. Patients will not have to worry as much about accidental leaks.

Removing Excess Skin

Finally, an abdominoplasty removes excess skin around the stomach. This excess skin can be uncomfortable and can negatively impact a patient's confidence about their appearance.

A tummy tuck offers more than a toned stomach. It can give you a better quality of life.