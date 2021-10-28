How does your interior design influence your mood?

Close

Interior design and decoration decisions often influence our mood, without us realizing it. This idea is not new to specialist circles. This is why it is so important to start paying more attention to our well-being and the environment we spend our time in.

Redecorating a flat is not a difficult task, but redesigning it to reflect the personality of the owner is. Aiming for an excellent mood through correct changes in your home can be a little difficult without professional interior decorating help. Nonetheless, these simple tips should be able to help you turn your home into a haven of positivity.

The choice of colors as therapeutic decoration

The colors of the house or flat play a special role in one's subconscious. Green and blue lower blood pressure and promote calm, while red increases blood concentration and blood flow (the latter can be used to add warmth and homey feel to a room).

While yellow, orange and green stimulate communication, dark shades of purple and deep blue create a melancholic atmosphere. Warmer shades of yellow and orange evoke a calming and relaxing feeling, especially when there is enough natural light in the room. However, the absence of color can be harmful to health.

Black should also not be used as a primary color, but only as an accent where attention should be drawn.

Correct decoration for a good mood

Pastels will never go out of style. You can use this tip on your walls: choose a brighter shade to complement a pastel shade wall.

Blue is a color that matches well with mental peace. So if you already have light powder blue walls in your bedroom, consider turning the wall opposite your bed to a deeper shade of blue. It will immediately add a feeling of depth and comfort to the space.

The choice of colors will depend on the natural flow of light, the furniture in the room (which you can, by the way, acquire at HDS) and its function.

There may be items in the house that reflect sunlight. But remember that nothing can replace natural light, which is an irrevocable must have for your good mood.

Artificial light can reduce mood and energy, as well as concentration. Therefore, always check with a recommended interior design firm before choosing a color for your room. However, you can still find inspiration in home decor magazines.

Avoid the bad mood by investing in flooring

Studies show that darker floors have a better impact on one's mood. You can opt for a shaggy rug in light gray or green to add an element of nature to the room. The wooden elements contribute to mental strength and personal growth. Therefore, try to remove negative space from the furniture arrangement.

Remember that eliminating dead space removes negative energy from a room. Also, avoid placing stylish furniture directly against the wall.

Create a sense of space for a good mood

The addition of colorful rugs, carved wood room dividers, sheer curtains and natural bamboo dividers will enhance the separation of the space without restricting the natural flow of light and air.

The free flow of energy in a room is essential to foster positive energy. Spatial perception is not a new concept. Yet when you add a simulation of natural environments to create this atmosphere, it completely changes the environment.

Too much decoration causes tiredness

Following this idea, the golden rule of decoration is that the eye does not like piles of things hurdled together. An overload of decoration can have a negative influence on our mood.

Grouping has been scientifically proven to cause negative emotions and can lower mood and energy. It is believed that items should be arranged harmoniously and not symmetrically.

This is the reason why "minimalism" has become very popular in recent years. This current was born in reaction to the consumer society.

Personalization of space is also an important part of expressing each person's identity. It's good to choose furniture that looks good, but it's also correct to coordinate it in warm colors. Glass, mirror or crystal objects make the atmosphere much more relaxed.

Don't forget plants

When decorating, plants can dramatically change the mood of a room. Bamboo dividers aside, you have to think of potted palms and other little green friends. Organize small herb gardens near the kitchen window and put plants hanging in the living room.

Smart plant placement can change the look and feel of your home right away. Since you should already know that some plants are the best natural air purifiers, there is probably no harm in keeping a few, although they do require a bit of cleaning, watering, and pruning.

According to several statistics, plants are also believed to improve memory and reduce stress levels.

The influence of disorder in the room

Cleanliness also has a psychological effect, as clean surfaces have a positive effect on one's mood. On the contrary, the accumulation of dust on objects can suppress and cause irritation, as well as allergies. The disorder makes us nervous and stressed, since our subconscious is preoccupied with all the objects around us.

We've heard many people do yoga, tai chi, barefoot walks, and weekly detox routines, but nothing seems to work more than a peaceful home! Now the question remains, what is a peaceful home?

It turns out that the aesthetics and interior design of a house have a great influence on the mental health and mood of the ones who live there.

And if you are also interested in finding more about the human brain and the ways it reacts to different stimuli, take a look at this awesome article about the Study that Says Lighting Can Make You Feel Better !