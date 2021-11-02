Treating Complex Regional Pain Syndrome a No-Brainer for Qualified Physicians

Close

When it comes to pain, the human body's brain is said to be the master regulator. That means it is the key in diminishing the effects of chronic pain. This is especially true of those individuals suffering from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). While pain relievers can help subdue its effects, CRPS alternative treatments not only exist, but are said to be quite effective.

But what is CRPS and who does it usually affect? According to a new report, CRPS, which is also known as reflect sympathetic dystrophy syndrome, is a chronic pain condition by which intense levels of nerve impulses are sent by the brain to an affected site on the body. Today's medical experts have concluded that CRPS results from a possible dysfunction inside the peripheral or central nervous system.

The condition is said to be most common in younger adults between the age of 20-35, but it can also occur in children. Generally speaking, women are more affected than men. At this time, there is also no cure for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

What Causes CRPS?

Studies show that the origins of CRPS does not have just one cause but can be the result of "multiple causes that produce similar symptoms." There are a few theories being floated around the medical community that suggest the pain receptors in the affected portion of the body become hyperresponsive to what's known as catecholamines which are a band of nervous system messengers.

When injury-related CRPS occurs, the affliction can be caused by a triggering of the immune response. This leads to swelling, warmth, and redness in the affected body part or area. It's because of this, that CRPS is believed to actually be a disruptor of the body's natural healing process.

What Are Some Common Symptoms of CRPS?

Medical experts state that symptoms of CRPS can vary in both length and severity. One common symptom of CRPS is intense and continuous pain that, instead of getting better, gets worse as time passes.

When CRPS occurs due to an injury, the pain might seem way out of proportion to the apparent seriousness of the injury. For instance, a football player might injure a toe during a game, but the pain spreads to his entire leg. Some CRPS sufferers have reported that the pain that started in one area was somehow able to travel to the "opposite extremity."

Other common symptoms of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome include burning, joint stiffness and swelling, decreased ability to move, rapid nail and/or hair growth, hair loss, skin color and condition changes such an alteration to the skin temperature.

Skin discoloration can also occur. For instance, the affected area can appear pale, purple, red, or "blotchy." Skin texture might become thin and give off a sheen. People affected by CRPS are often excessively sweaty-a symptom exacerbated by mental and emotional stress.

Diagnosing CRPS

While there is no individual diagnostic test geared towards diagnosing CRPS, medical experts can come up with a firm analysis by eliminating other conditions. Triple-phase bone scans are sometimes used to pinpoint alterations in blood and bone circulation. Medial professionals might even apply heat or cold to an affected area to get a better idea of the severity and longevity of the chronic pain occurring there.

But the process of making a direct diagnosis of CRPS, at least in the early stages, is said to be difficult, especially if the symptoms are mild. A diagnosis early on is usually made by observing symptoms such as the presence of a new injury, more pain than would be expected coming from said injury, a distinct change in appearance of the affected injury area, and "the presence of no other cause of pain."

Treating Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

With there being no cure for CRPS at present, the goal for medical experts is to treat and relieve the painful symptoms associated with it. These traditional and alternative therapies can include but are not limited to physical therapy, psychotherapy, and pain medications like topical analgesics, narcotics, corticosteroids, and even anti-seizure and antidepressant drugs.

Some other treatments include sympathetic nerve blocks, such as an anesthetic delivered to the spine, and surgical sympathectomy in which surgeons actually destroy the nerves that are directly involved with the CRPS. This technique is said to be used only in the most severe cases and is considered controversial by some in the medical community.

Some doctors might also turn to spinal cord stimulation via electrical impulse to relieve the pain associated with CRPS.