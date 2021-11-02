4 Things to Do Before the Marriage Proposal

Close

Whether you met your loved one back in high school, online, or through your mutual friends, you found love, and that's what matters. Now, it's time to learn how to make it last. As you already guessed, figuring out how to propose is a big undertaking. You must start shopping for a ring and memorize a romantic speech.

Plus, you'll want to make the moment as special as possible. So, here are some things you can do before getting down on your knees.

1. Make sure you're on the same line before popping the question

Obviously, before starting plotting, it's important to ensure that both of you have marriage in your heads. Speak about the future, marriage, kids, and watch your partner's reaction. Let them know that one day, you want to have a family, and ask if they feel the same as you. If you're nervous about talking about this, bring in conversation your friend's latest proposal. If you feel it's hard to hold such a conversation with them, you might postpone the idea of buying an engagement ring too soon.

2. Be Smart About the Quality of the Ring

Save enough to buy the most precious ring, but don't overreact. Plus, you'll have to consider other expenses, other than buying the engagement ring. Instead of choosing diamonds, why not take a look at Moissanite Rings and Jewelry? It's the world's most beautiful and extensive collection of engagement rings. If you are looking for something antique, but also modern, a Moissanite ring is the perfect option for you.

3. Plan a Celebration

If you're not the type who likes to be in the center of attention, make sure you've got a plan B. You don't need to plan a full party - just book a table at a fancy restaurant and celebrate the big moment. Good food, champagne, and..a ring!

You must really read your partner's personality and determine whether they like to celebrate privately or want other friends to join your party. How to celebrate the moment must definitely make you and your partner feel most comfortable.

4. Have a Photographer

Believe us you'll want to memorize this special moment. Whether you ask a friend to take some pictures and videos of the big moment, or hire a professional, be sure to find someone to document the occasion. If they have no idea that the proposal will come, even better! You'll have an absolutely epic reaction. However, if you'll rather have absolutely no one around for the big moment, set up your smartphone in a hidden spot and press record.

No one's ever ready for a proposal! It's still absolutely necessary to make the moment unique. Rehearse your speech a million times, if necessary before you pop the question. And don't get scared if your partner sits quietly for a moment: they're probably surprised, so they need time to process everything. Once they've finally said yes, grab your partner's hand and officially put a ring on it.