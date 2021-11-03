Why Is Santorini a Sight for Sore Eyes in October – 3 Reasons to Get You on a Plane Pronto

Close

(Photo : Image by Russell_Yan from Pixabay )

Planning a visit to beautiful Santorini in October can be more than a life experience in many ways. Many people return home with their baggage full of heart-filling memories after an October Santorini trip, admitting that it's probably the best time to visit the Queen of the Cyclades. Not too busy, with just the right amount of visitors, and with plenty of entertainment options, Santorini greets visitors with colourful and mostly sunny days while offering activities not burdened by the large summer crowds. Nevertheless, if you want three reasons to hop on that plane and fly to Santorini, simply read on.

Reason #1: The weather is just perfect for a trip!

In Santorini, the temps in October range between 17oC-25oC (63oF-77oF), which lays the table for ideal holidays - not too cold, not too hot. Some years have even produced average temps of around 30oC (86of), which makes swimming and sunbathing quite appealing even if heading towards the winter months! In general, the climate here is dry and hot in autumn, with rare rains and barely any cloudy skies. Perfect for a nice stroll in the cobbled streets of Fira or to admire the sunset from the private veranda of your luxury suite in Imerovigli. And, if you feel like it, why not dip your toes in the cobalt waters of the volcanic shores? The sea is still more than inviting.

To give you an idea of how it feels like in Santorini in October, it's pretty much like Paris or London in June or July! So, bring your t-shirts and a couple of hoodies or a light jacket for the after-evening hours, and you are set.

Reason #2: You have the entire island for yourself!

The pace of everyday life has slowed down by October in Santorini, but this is actually an ace up your sleeve. You get to enjoy every single thing a summer visitor comes to savour without having to rub shoulders with hundreds (if not thousands) of other people struggling to get a great sunset spot or a place in a sea-facing restaurant or bar. Don't be fooled, though. September and early October are still considered parts of the high season. This means that you are being provided with the same top-class services of May, June, July, and August but from less tired business (but always friendly and hospitable) people. So, don't be surprised if you end up sharing shots of tsipouro or ouzo while nibbling local delights with the kind locals at a Santorini kafeneio after a full day of sightseeing and exploration!

That aside, having lesser crowds also enables you to see landmarks, have a private dinner, and treat your eyes with the most heart-warming sunsets in a peaceful and serene environment for utmost soul gratification. The historical sites, like the Akrotiri region, are also a delight to visit under the warm October sun.

Reason#3: It's an excellent time of the year for wine-tasting!

Wine-tasting (and wine making), another popular pastime among both locals and tourists, is in full bloom in the autumn months. Santorini is famed for its award-winning wines produced by local boutique breweries and wineries, so it'll be a pity to leave without even sampling a few of them. You could also combine a wine-tasting adventure with dining at the picturesque terraces of the elite wineries on the island and appreciate the fantastic landscape.

Between us, this would be the perfect time to leave those smartphones and selfie sticks aside and simply dive into the moment as the sun sets behind the horizon, showering the whitewashed houses and blue-domed chapels with shades of pink, orange, and golden.