(Photo : Kuva Markus Distelrath Pixabaystä )

For many years now, we've been told that our beloved planet, earth, is under serious environmental threats. We hear it on the radio, watch it on TV, and even now, social media is doing its part to keep everyone informed.

The threat is so great that even billionaires have started exploring the possibility of living in Mars. Because they dread what might become of Earth if adequate measures aren't taken to curtail the threats it faces.

In this post, we want to discuss a list of things we can all do to limit the environmental threats on earth and encourage a greener reality.

How can you contribute to a greener environment?

1. Travel less

I know everyone wants to take their driving lessons, get their first car, and hop on the road. This is good. In fact, it's great.

But guess what? The more cars we have on the road, the greater the threat to our planet. Every time you enter into your car and drive around town, you contribute your own quota of air pollution, further threatening the planet's existence in the process.

As much as you'd like to drive to work yourself, drive to gyms around me for your swimming fitness classes, or drive to parks for recreational activities, you should remember that the fewer the number of automobiles we have on the street, the lower the environmental threats our planet faces.

Therefore, try to contribute to a greener environment by using more of public transports, rideshare, or walking instead.

2. Be more energy efficient

According to recent discoveries, most households and businesses have now embraced the idea of using CFLs and LEDs as opposed to less efficient incandescent bulbs.

But we can still do better. Bulbs are not the only ways we can save energy. We can save energy through other equipment like boilers, heaters, washers, security systems, etc.

The more energy-efficient our households and businesses are, the lesser the threats to the environment.

For those who may be wondering what the correlation between energy-saving and environmental pollution is, know that the production of electricity and natural gas, as well as the process of delivering it to your household, generates a lot of greenhouse gas emissions, which is bad for the planet.

3. Go digital

Did you know that the process of manufacturing paper is actually responsible for a substantial amount of the pollution we have around today?

Paper production releases nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide into the air, contributing to pollution such as acid rain and greenhouse gases.

Now you know!

To beat this threat posed by paper production, everyone is encouraged to go digital. When you do everything online, you reduce the need to use paper, thereby cutting short the need to manufacture it anymore.

Think about it; you can use cloud storage like Google drive instead of storing information in paper files. You can send emails instead of sending paper-written letters. You can sign documents digitally instead of filing and signing paper forms. You can construct and manage surveys online with systems like Google forms instead of printing loads of questionnaires and distributing them offline.

4. Embrace renewables

Renewable sources of energy tend to be more environment-friendly than their non-renewable counterparts. Instead of generating heat or power electrically, you can embrace alternatives like solar.

Not only will this save your energy bill, but it will also help you contribute to a greener environment.

From your household fans to bathroom boilers, office chillers to outdoor heaters, and every appliance in between, switching to solar-based alternatives can help lift the burden off our planet.

5. Embrace near sourcing

With the growing trend of online shopping, everybody is now on board with the idea of buying items and supplies from suppliers that are thousands of leagues away and then shipping them to their door.

Indeed, this makes our lives easier, but it does put unnecessary pressure on the environment.

Whenever you can, always embrace near sourcing rather than shopping from faraway vendors and suppliers.

Buying from a nearby vendor means your personal items or business supplies don't have to travel for long to get to you. Thus, reducing the overall amount of emission generated in the process.

6. Be more water conservative

Like energy, inefficient use of water is also a major contributor to the threats our environment faces.

How? You wonder.

Energy is used to heat the water you use in your home and offices. Once spent, you pass wastewater out of your facility. To process the wastewater out from your facility and make them re-usable, energy is used again. This back and forth application of energy generate and releases emissions into the environment.

Clearly, the lesser amount of water you use in your facility, the lesser the energy consumption and emission generation.

To encourage water conservation, you should reduce water heater temperatures in your facilities, fix existing leaks, and install low-flow showerheads and aerated faucets.

For facilities with high hot water demand - say hospitals, restaurants, hotels, etc. - it's always a good idea to consider heat recovery at every point in the facility. This will help capture the energy from wastewater to heat or preheat the next inflow of water.

7. Reduce, reuse, recycle

When it comes to item consumption, the current trend is to use and then dispose of. But guess what? This pattern is not helping the environment.

All of the items in your household are produced and then shipped to your place. By simply disposing of once you're no longer in need of them, you're simply adding to the weight of burden on the environment.

A better approach is to reduce the amount of every item you use (paper, materials, equipment, etc.), and then to consider reusing the items in the future (rather than replacing), and finally to consider recycling them instead of disposing of.

To reduce usage, you can simply print on both sides of a paper rather than one side. To reuse, you can simply repair a broken equipment rather than buy a new one. And to recycle, you can always send those old sneakers to recycling companies rather than toss them in the trash.