Satiety is among the 'hidden sense' in our bodies that triggers us to stop eating food we were familiar with. During this stage, the appetite will decline and satisfy the previous food a person savors and will be renewed by a new flavor they are exposed to. Generally, satiety is a complex process of satisfaction that correlates with the consumption of food we want. Although many people do not know the existence of this nutritional aspect, many studies prove foods capable of bringing satiety.

What is Satiety?

Satiety is a feeling of being full towards a meal and eventually pausing our appetite for the usual food. According to a study published in the journal Trends in Food Science & Technology, titled "Optimising foods for satiety," many low-calorie foods were identified with low-satiety levels. Although selected for weight loss or diet pattern, the downside of these types of food could potentially trigger overeating because of unnecessary hunger and excessive cravings.

On the other hand, some foods are known to decrease hunger while being effective at implementing satiety for an extended amount of time. The International Journal of Peptides study, titled "The Effect of Ingested Macronutrients on Postprandial Ghrelin Response: A Critical Review of Existing Literature Data," stated that foods containing protein are the best choice of sustenance which are composed of both properties.

In a separate study published in the Nutrition Journal, titled "Effects of high-protein vs. high- fat snacks on appetite control, satiety, and eating initiation in healthy women," experts found that foods with high-protein are better at decreasing the collective calories consumed in a day than the foods that are rich in carbohydrate or high-fat.

Protein Foods Can End Hunger Cravings

Protein is among the best go-to nutrient that many people needs in the modern day. Although many are taking protein-based supplements and dietary plans, few are knowledgeable about what proteins do to the wellness of the human body. Alongside having a satisfying fullness, protein could prolong the sense of satiety due to its properties that are slowly processed by our digestive system. Moreover, protein could be considered as the most satiating macronutrient, surpassing fat and the famous carbohydrates.

Based on the study published in the Archivos Latinoamericanos de Nutrición, titled "Macronutrient profile affects diet-induced thermogenesis and energy intake," protein is rich in high-thermal effect that it could relay towards a food, resulting in better regulation of the metabolism while it utilizes the calorie burns upon digestion.

High-processed foods are found with a low satiety level due to their intense carb and fat rates. When these foods are consumed, there is a chance that the switch-off of an appetite might not work and could lead to continuous consumption. On the flip side, high-protein foods could also exceed the amount of fullness, leading to a total halt of the appetite and lessening the required total calorie of the day. According to a report by Eat This, selecting foods with a moderate amount of protein is the most suitable plan to gain the right satiety and the sufficient hunger cravings needed in a whole day.

