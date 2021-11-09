Revolution in Hair Transplant: Unique FUE

Close

(Photo : Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash)

The Germans introduced another new technology in the field of hair transplant. A remarkable revolution took place in the hair transplant sector in 2019 thanks to German engineers. This revolution is called Unique FUE.

Unfortunately, hair loss is a rapidly growing problem. 1 out of every 3 men experiences hair loss problem at some stage of their life. For some it recovers with time but others have to suffer from permanent baldness. Although this problem is often due to genetics, there are also other underlying factors for the hair loss. The leading laboratories around the world are working hard to find a solution for hair loss.

The only permanent solution is to get hair transplant. Since the hair transplant results are not successful enough, billions of dollars have been spent for the last 30 years to develop a solution against hair loss. The Germans stopped this expenditure by introducing Unique FUE, which provide perfect hair transplant results.

After conducting experiments on 500 people from Germany, Switzerland, and France to measure the efficiency of this technique, the success of Unique FUE was recorded. The hair transplant surgeons stated that they didn't believe this technique would be beneficial but they were surprised by the results.

What Is Hair Transplant?

The hair transplant is a process in experts collect the strong hair roots from the back of the hair and transfer these roots to the area with hair loss. After this transfer, the bald area which is commonly the front area of the scalp will regrow healthy and natural hair.

Hair Transplant vs Unique FUE Method

While the success rate for hair transplant operations varies between 40% to 80%, the success rate can go up to 99% with Unique FUE. With this unique success rate, all transplanted hair can grow without any loss. German engineers state that it is possible to achieve perfect hair transplant results with 3000 grafts or even with 2000 grafts with this technique.

The number of grafts per centimeter square used in this hair transplant technique increases which can be transplanted with almost zero loss. By increasing the number of grafts per unit area, it is possible to achieve a dense hair transplant result.

Unique FUE technique patent owned by Hermest Clinic

Is it Possible for Everyone to Achieve Same Hair Transplant Result With Unique FUE

Although Unique FUE has shown great results but poor diet, drinking and smoking can have negative impact on the overall outcome of the treatment. The most important factors that can have an impact on the results of Unique FUE are given below.

1. Bad habits like smoking, drinking and drug abuse will reduce the success rate of unique FUE.

2. Individuals have to take good nutritional diet for healthy growth of hair. They must include vitamins and minerals in their diet like vitamin D, folic acid, biotin, zinc and iron. If they will not take proper care of their diet hair will start falling again.

3. You need to massage your scalp to regularly activate the nerves.

4. You will need to use supplements such as PRP or mesotherapy for your hair.

So it is essential to take proper care of your hair for the best results after hair transplant. Make sure that you get the services from top service providers.