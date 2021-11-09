What are the Causes and Symptoms of a Leaky Gut Syndrome?

Close

(Photo : Image by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay )

Staying healthy and fit is everyone's goal on this earth. Having a healthy gut is often considered a sign of good health and sometimes poor diet choices can disrupt your intestine that can cause several gut-related conditions and diseases.

Millions of people suffer from gut-related health conditions and one of the most common conditions is a leaky gut syndrome. Your gut is a crucial component of your body as it begins at your mouth and goes all the way to your rectum.

Keeping this path clear and healthy is essential as it can influence your hormone, immunity, mineral and vitamin absorption, etc. In this article, we will explore more about what is a leaky gut and certain symptoms that may arise.

What is a Leaky Gut Syndrome?

A leaky gut syndrome or intestinal permeability is a condition where the inner lining of the small intestine is damaged with small holes in them. The damage caused undigested food particles, chemical additives, and other foreign substances to leak through the intestine into your bloodstream.

When this happens your body is not able to extract or absorb the minerals from your food that can lead to a weakened immune system and hormone imbalances. If you have a leaky gut your immune system responds by attacking these foreign substances.

If you fail to notice or heal your leaky gut syndrome, it can lead to an overreaction of the immune response and cause adverse health effects on your body.

Read on to know what causes a leaky gut.

What Causes Leaky Gut Syndrome?

Keep in mind that researchers are still discovering the main reason that causes this condition. However, several factors can contribute to a leaky gut syndrome. Certain medications can influence your gut health and diminish your gut bacteria that leading to improper digestion. As a result, the harmful pathogens that flourish can leak through your intestine and cause a leaky gut.

Researchers have also found that your diet and lifestyle can play a key role in your gut health. Many foods that we consume regularly such as processed foods, sugar, gluten, dairy, etc can cause inflammation that can lead to a leaky gut. When it comes to lifestyle, stress can also cause health concerns in your gut as it can weaken your immune system.

One of the biggest contributors to intestine permeability is a protein that regulates the tight junctions of your gut lining known as zonulin. Zonulin in excess can weaken the bond and open the lining cells which leads to this condition. If you are looking for ways to Heal Leaky Gut in two weeks, use this guide.

Symptoms of Leaky Gut

Identifying a leaky gut syndrome can be a bit difficult since it shapes many of its symptoms with other health-related conditions. However, here are a few common signs that could indicate that you are suffering from intestine permeability:

● Weakened immune system

● Excessive fatigue

● Skin problems like acne, eczema, rashes in parts of your body

● Frequent headaches

● Nutritional deficiencies

● Joint pain

● Irritable bowel syndrome

● Fungal infection such as candida growth

● Brain fog

● Autoimmune diseases like lupus, celiac, rheumatoid arthritis, etc

● Mental health problems like ADHD, stress, depression, ADD, Anxiety, etc

● Widespread inflammation

● Hormonal imbalance

If you are facing any of these symptoms, make sure that you visit a doctor immediately for further diagnosis. There is a chance that it could be a leaky gut and you can start treatment quickly. You can also consider taking a second medical opinion to be sure before taking a drastic step.

Is it a serious health condition?

Many medical professions do not consider a leaky gut as a symptom or a disease but it is often linked with several chronic diseases. Gut health is extremely important as it can impact your overall health. If your leaky gut continues over a long period it can lead to adverse health effects that can bring extreme discomfort.

The key to healing your leaky gut is quite simple as it involves diet and lifestyle changes. By eating the right kind of food that will improve your gut health and reduce the above-mentioned symptoms. At the same time, make sure that you are taking care of your mental health as it can help in healing your gut.

No matter the symptom, always make sure that you consult with a doctor before making drastic changes in your diet and lifestyle. If you are already taking prescribed medication, any kind of change can influence your health for better or worse.