How Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Will Make An Impact On Ecommerce

(Photo : Image by Pexels from Pixabay )

There is no doubt that the number of digital buyers continues to grow in the 21st century. With more tools than ever before, including the internet, social media, and smart devices- consumers are now turning to e-commerce to make their purchases. With that said, we can see how newer technologies like Augmented Reality ( AR) and virtual reality ( VR) have the power to transform online business even more. With more developments in this space, consumers and businesses alike can benefit from incorporating immersive technologies into their daily lives. Let's explore a few advantages of AR and VR in e-commerce.

Customer Engagement

For online businesses, the goal is to keep potential customers on your website for as long as possible, eventually leading to a sale. Images and video play a huge factor in keeping someone engaged long enough to make that purchase. With proof of how popular Tik Tok and YouTube have been in recent years, it is no joke that people like to see short and engaging videos. Augmented reality can do just that, by taking it up a notch and making it an interactive experience. Augmented reality displays 3D interactive videos of a product or image. Think of Pokémon Go as the first example of AR. Overall, this can help both the customer and the business!

Preview Products

Think about a time where you found a sweater or furniture set that seemed perfect but wished you had the ability to project what it would look like on you or in your home. Well, with virtual reality and augmented reality you can do just that. With AR, you can position a digitally imposed version of your item in a desired location. Companies such as IKEA or Wayfair have already begun doing this with their furniture. For the customer, they will not have to worry about returning an item or wondering if it will work for them if they have the ability to see it three dimensional.

Personalize Products

AR and VR have a huge opportunity to grow in the fashion and retail space. For example, Loreal is using augmented reality to try on experiences for makeup. Customers can try different lipstick shades to see what looks best on their skin and face. Best part is, this can all be done in the comfort of their own home. By featuring newer technologies like AR, ecommerce businesses can have a one up against the competition. AR takes away the limitations of not visiting a physical location by allowing people to interact with products as they would in person.On top of that, VR offers virtual fashion stores which can be emitted through software. The shopper can try on an outfit through a 3D avatar and see how their clothes will truly look like. Using this type of technology can help the customer build more trust in your company and ultimately increase sales!