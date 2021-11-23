Why is Recycling Important for Your Business?

(Photo : Shirley Hirst from Pixabay )

As consumers consider the "green" factor while shopping, businesses are under pressure to discover more efficient ways to leave a smaller environmental footprint. The advantages of recycling are now reaching further than they ever have, and businesses are coming to recognise that being more environmentally responsible is beneficial for their operations as a whole. Furthermore, with more and more commercial recycling services becoming available, such as Materials Recovery who are "experts at managing all of your recycling needs in a cost-effective and efficient way", it is easier than ever for businesses to recycle their waste, allowing you more time to pursue other important business operations.

There are many reasons as to why your business should recycle, including:

Social Responsibility

We are a wasteful society, producing 200+ million metric tonnes of waste every year. If you stop and consider, for example, the amount of paper your business uses on a daily basis, and then think about the difference you might make if all of that paper was recycled rather than thrown away as rubbish. This is only one approach to demonstrate corporate social responsibility, but it's an extremely effective way. Recycling not only helps us reduce our dependence on non-renewable resources; it also saves energy because manufacturing items from recycled materials is far more energy-efficient than making them from raw materials.

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Individuals and companies are more conscious of their carbon impact now than ever before, which means that all recycling is significant, and repurposing metal and glass will go a long way to reducing your company's footprint.

The vast majority of metals can be recycled, which makes the recycling process extremely simple and quick. Within a few weeks, a discarded beverage container will be repurposed and back in the system. Every time a metal is recycled, it reduces energy production and minimises the new product's carbon footprint.

All companies, regardless of size or industry, can reduce their carbon footprint by recycling metal and other materials.

Protect the Environment

Of course, another reason for business recycling is because of the environmental benefits. But how exactly does commercial recycling benefit the environment?

Minimise Landfill

As populations increase, so do our contributions to landfill sites. Landfills are increasing in size every year with many of the products not being biodegradable, and will inevitably remain in landfills for many years; emitting gases that are detrimental to the environment.

Reducing waste is the first step to minimising landfills, and recycling can go a long way towards achieving this.

Save Energy

Recycling and reusing materials takes less energy than producing the same goods from scratch. For example, newspapers can be recycled and reused to make paper. When aluminium cans and bottles are recycled, we can save 95% of the energy consumed in the manufacturing process when compared to using raw materials.

Ethical and Legal Responsibilities

Every commercial business has a responsibility to try to reduce waste and take advantage of every opportunity to prevent, reuse, recycle, or recover it. A company that is both ethically sound and efficient in its operations may be built on the foundation of a clear and easy-to-understand waste management policy. Recycling is the obvious choice when compared to sending huge quantities of waste to landfills.

Consumers are more aware now than ever before of supporting businesses that assume responsibility for their corporate conduct, making recycling excellent PR, and a tool to reassure customers about their good intentions as well as distinguish yourself from the competition.

Save Money

Recycling is critical for businesses since it is a simple method to save money while also increasing their bottom line. Recycling programs help organisations avoid expenses and, even better, make funds available for future sustainable projects.

Recycling services that are provided by a central authority may help you save money on custodial expenses. Custodial staff don't have to go desk to desk to gather each employee's rubbish and recycling any more, freeing up their time to work on other parts of the company (for example, cleaning work stations or other initiatives that you may have been paying more for). As mentioned before, these cost savings can be immediately used to support other environmentally friendly projects.

As you can see, the benefits to your business from recycling are extensive. Not only is it the ethically responsible thing to do for the sustainability of the environment, but it can save your business money and demonstrate to your customers that you are morally responsible.