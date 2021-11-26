Latest Gizmo in Hair Removal - Is It the Perfect Tech Option to Save Money and Time?

(Photo : Image by Alterio Felines from Pixabay )

A visible change happened in our daily lives due to the strange new world of work from home. Forgetting to spend time on our appearance is the biggest impact on our life, throughout the multiple stages of lockdown. Months of absence from social acquaintance will do that to any person.

As we get back to normal gradually and explore options to pursue various recreational activities, the dilemma arises of whether to shave or not to shave?

Noone likes to attract the undue attention of people on a cruise ship or tropical beach for overgrowth. The advancements in here removal technology can be the answer to all your worries. Spending time on hair removal will be a thing of the past.

The Pain of Traditional Methods

Hair removal has been a cause of concern for women for a long time. Nowadays, a higher number of men are facing the same problem. A prevalent method to get rid of stubborn unwanted hair is shaving. However, it comes with a host of other issues.

The traditional method of achieving finds it hard to remove hair properly. Certain areas of the body are difficult to reach, and at times something gets overlooked.

The chances of ingrown hairs are comparatively higher in shaving vis-à-vis other methods. It leads to your skin getting red bumps that are often painful and can get infected easily.

In general, up-gradation to the next step includes a removable by sugaring or waxing. This method follows a different route to remove the hair. The treatment entails pulling the hair out of the root and not cutting it like a razor. Thus, requiring the need to seek help from a professional.

People complain that the annoyingly short-lasting waxing process is painful. It lasts for a maximum of three weeks. A key aspect of waxing needs the hair to be a quarter-inch long for removal. It leads to an awkward condition for the person.

A Growing Need for New Tech

The demand for effective solutions for hair removal using technology is on the rise. People are seeking solutions that differ from the conventional methods of waxing or shaving.

Laser hair removal is the best that one can get for this job in the market. When the process happens under the supervision of qualified professionals, the removal of hair is as close to permanent as it can be. The latest offerings in the market like SPLENDOR X by Lumenis are helping to create or change. These latest gizmos help to have:

● The versatility of treatment and skin solutions,

● Faster treatments,

● Taking care of pigmented and vascular lesions, wrinkle reduction,

● Rapid repetition rate with large square shape spot size.

How Does It Work?

The laser removal technology is incredible and exciting too. The design of the apparatus used for laser hair removal is such that it can specifically target the pigment of the hair or melanin.

The light that emits from the laser gets absolved by the hair pigments. It leads to heating of the component and helping to destroy the hair at its root. However, an interesting fact to note is this process does not lead to any skin damage.

Possible Impact

The results are more effective for those who have a higher contrast of hair and skin. You will see that those who have dark hair on fair porcelain skin will find the process more efficacious than other hair removal methods.

The above aspect does not necessarily mean that this technology is ineffective with a less contrasting scenario. It is worth mentioning that this second lot of people may not find extraordinary results on the first go and can require subsequent treatments.

The experimentation for grey and blonde hair is still underway. The recent scientific developments are trying to tackle the lack of pigmentation in grey hairs and negligible pigmentation in blonde ones.

The only pain point which is still a concern for laser hair removal methods is its efficacy on the skin with tattoos. The pigmentation of the tattoos attracts the laser.

Not Permanent, Yet Preferred

In most cases, people who opt for laser hair removal like the outcome of the treatment. Although the cost of treatment upfront can be significantly higher than others, what you save is cash and time. Both of these currencies have become critical in current times. It does not provide a permanent solution, but it is the best that you can get.