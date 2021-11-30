Best Top 5 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

(Photo : Photo by Derick McKinney on Unsplash)

There are various reasons for hair loss (alopecia), such as genetics, hormonal changes, illness, or accident. Anyone can lose hair, but this phenomenon is most common among males. Many of these hair losses occur without reverse and reduce your confidence in meeting with others. Therefore, for people who want to bring back their original hair, transplantation is the right solution.

Each year in Turkey, about half a million people visit with the purpose of their lost hair recovery with time. The reason for such a vast pilgrimage is that Turkey provides a wide range of services at affordable prices. Moreover, the quality of these services and treatments is up to mark.

Following are the best five hair transplant clinics in Turkey that offer hair transplants performed by experienced experts globally. Moreover, their service is at a much lower price, which would be almost equal to a similar mediation in Europe.

The Best Clinics In Turkey

These are five of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey that offer hair transplants performed by experienced worldwide professionals in luxury medical centers and at a much lower price than what would be paid for a similar intervention in any country in Europe.

Hermest Hair Transplant

In Turkey, the best hair transplant clinic with a five-star rating is Hermest Hair Transplant (hermestclinic.com). In 2018, Die Welt stated this hair transplant clinic as the best with unique technology in Europe. The clinic has been found about 17 years ago and is committed to offering a wide range of hair transplantation techniques. These techniques include Sapphire, DHI, Percutaneous, and FUE transplant techniques with unique silt. Moreover, Hermest Hair Transplant Clinic offers all of these techniques with efficient and guaranteed results. The average price change of the clinic is between ₤1,500-₤2,500.

Nimclinic Hair Transplant

Nimclinic (nimclinic.com) is committed to meeting the expectation of the patient thoroughly. It performs hairstyle operations using the latest technology. The clinic was established in 2011, and its efficient staff is very confident in delivering successful hair transplantation results. The guaranteed results rely on the complete detail of patient status. It includes hairline design, post-operative maintenance, therapy, and hair removal. In Nimclinic, the cost of a hair transplant is ₤1,100-₤1,300.

Dr. Keser Hair Clinic

One of the first doctors in Ankara who operated on hair transplantation in his private clinic. He is an expert in this field and has written many books about hair transplantation. He is a leader for many current experts in the relevant field in Ankara. Further, he's very famous in Turkey, and people prefer his clinic as their favorite hair transplant clinic among Turkey's affluent inhabitants. 3.5₤ per graft is the approximate price for a hair transplant, and about 10,500₤ is the cost for an average of 3000 graft hair transplantation.

AHD Hair Transplant

Dr. Hakan Dogan's clinic offers services in Lara Hospital in Antalya district, Muratpasa. In Turkey, he is one of the best doctors related to the hair transplant field. He is an expert in the field of hair transplantation and body hair transplantation (BHT). Moreover, Hakan uses different modern surgery techniques, i.e., Implanter Pen Technique or Choi Hair Transplanter. These techniques have several benefits, including the patient's fast recovery and no open channel for grafting: thus, providing a natural result. Besides hair transplants, he also deals with different cosmetic surgeries, and people rely on him because of his years of experience. The charge range of hair transplants in AHD Clinic is between 7,000-10,000₤.

HLC Hairline Clinic

This clinic's main body is Dr. Ötzan Özgür, specializing in the most advanced hair transplant technique, "Fue," from the best training centers in the United Kingdom. The medical team of this clinic, led by eminent Dr. Ötzan Özgür, can cover any bald spot. The clinic is well-known in Istanbul to offer the patients a perfect hair graft.

TOP 5 Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey