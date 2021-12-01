5 Ways to Use Digital Signage in the Healthcare

(Photo : Image by valelopardo from Pixabay )

Hospital digital signage can help patients and visitors navigate the space, alert people to changes or emergencies and even serve as entertainment for those in sitting waiting areas.

There are many ways to incorporate digital signage into your healthcare facility.

1. Waiting Room Entertainment & Information

One of the simplest and most effective ways to use hospital digital signage is to provide patients and visitors with information and entertainment.

Digital signs can be used for wayfinding, helping people navigate their way through the healthcare facility. They can also be used in waiting areas to keep people engaged and entertained while waiting for their appointment or their loved ones to return.

Digital signage can also be used to display ads about relevant social issues or over-the-counter drugs.

The changing visuals and texts keep people engaged and make the wait time more tolerable.

2. Patient Testimonials

Another great way to use medical digital signage is to display patient testimonials. Testimonials from patients can help reassure visitors and patients that they will receive the care they expect. The feedback from patients can also help people choose treatment options.

If you're a healthcare provider trying to find ways to get your patients to leave testimonials, you can also use this very signage to gather testimonials.

For example, you can:

List testimonials on the screen and put the following at the bottom "if you had a great experience with us, we ask you to leave a testimonial, too"

Direct patients to review sites or testimonial pages where they can leave feedback

Testimonials are one of the strongest forms of marketing in the world. Use your digital signage to promote and gather testimonials to build patient trust.

3. Queue Management And Check-ins

Patients and guests can use digital signage to check in through an interactive system. Check-in tools can be used for:

Checking in and letting the facility know that they've arrived.

Checking the status of a bill.

Updating patient record information.

Pay a bill.

Print appointment reminders and other important information.

Schedule or confirm appointments.

Digital signs can also make it easier to manage your queue. For example, patients can remain seated until it's their turn to speak to the receptionist or go in for their appointment.

4. Marketing

One of the key benefits of digital signage in healthcare is marketing. In a clinical setting, it's possible to use marketing to:

Bring awareness to new treatment options that the patient may otherwise overlook

Promote certain promotions in the clinic, such as offering a checkup at a 50% discount

Increase promotion of new products that may benefit patients

Marketing is one of the strong points of digital signage. You can alert patients to new payment options or insurance that you take, too. When it comes to marketing, signs are truly meant to bring awareness to the offers you have.

Often, it is through the use of signs that people are told about alternative medications or products that they can use.

If the facility sells products, the signage can also be used to point out these sales.

For example, a company that sells prosthetics may promote their special shoes that the person can purchase while they're having foot orthotics created. Cross promotions empower businesses to make more sales while also giving customers more options than they would have in the past.

5. Staff Training And Communication Tools

Digital signage and interactive boards are crucial components of staff training and communication. Visual data is easier to absorb and understand, and the signage that's used in hospitals can be adapted to:

Provide rapid training and information

Educate staff on new treatment developments or drugs

Improve care consistency

Patients and staff benefit from enhanced digital forms of communication.

For example, if a patient's treatment plan has changed, the information may be listed on the signage and improve care consistency. Since communication is one of the most vital parts of healthcare, it makes sense to have signage that can improve the lines of communication.

Also, signage reduces errors and risks of mishaps in healthcare facilities.

Digital signage in the healthcare industry is evolving to offer patients better care and keep staff well-educated. You can use the recommendations above as an outline of the many ways that digital signage may be used in healthcare settings.