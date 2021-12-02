How companies can reduce carbon footprint.

(Photo : Image by catazul from Pixabay )

Some businesses operate internationally, and the chances are high that for the company to run and perform smoothly, a lot of travel and transportation will take place either by air or roads or water or even by train. In traveling, carbon dioxide has to be emitted by the vessels of transportation. Excessive carbon in the air is harmful to the environment. It is the duty of every business organization to ensure they don't contribute to environmental abuse by excessive carbon emissions into the air.

Follow this article to know how the business can reduce its carbon footprint

Reduce carbon footprint from air travel

Nowadays, many businesses are reducing a lot of air travel by opting to use zooms and Skype for their meetings. This is an ideal way you can reduce your business from emitting carbon. If it is a must for you to use the air travel, check the class you have used. Choose the class in terms of the emissions, not on comfortability. That way, you will reduce the number of emissions into the air.

Increase efficiency of your office lighting.

Make the use of lighting in your office efficient. This can make a big difference and can bring out excellent results. Ensure artificial light is switched off all the time and the use of natural lighting is impressed in your office. Natural lighting is essential to saving energy and protects people from health risks associated with artificial lighting. Solar shedding and transparent films can also help you minimize the use of artificial lighting. You can also install motion sensors that ensure that lights are switched off if not in use. In addition, you can use dimmable lights that will ensure lights are not to their maximum when not used. All these ways will help you minimize the amount of electricity used and thus reducing carbon footprint for businesses.

Reduce, reuse and recycle.

Maximize reducing the consumption of business items like papers, phones, water, food, drinks. Can reuse some items and others like papers can be recycled. Manufacture and transportation of these items leads to an increase in business carbon footprint. Recycling of objects is associated with reduced emissions as compared to the production of the same. Ensure sustainability is at the core of all your employees.

Reduce emissions from foods and waste materials

Let all your staff know that food takes a lot of energy when producing and transporting, so you should minimize food wastage at all costs. Put up bins at all meeting points in your business or at eating points to ensure all leftovers and waste are disposed of right in the dustbins to avoid dirtying the environment with waste materials.

Use renewable energy

Make sure the energy supplied to you is from a renewable source. You will have zero carbon footprint if you are using power from renewable sources.

You need to be alert not to mix plastics with food waste, as they do not decay. Let all your staff members help with these. Again, reduce a lot of unnecessary printing in your office; you can choose to store information or share information through emails.