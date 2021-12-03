Detailed Understanding of CR2 Image Format and the Best Way for Converting To JPG

Technology has caused a revolution across the world. Businesses are also adding something innovative to survive and stay ahead in the market. Canon takes the lead with autofocus quality and better imaging. The RAW images captured using Canon digital cameras have a CR2 file extension.

A RAW file is 'digital negative'. RAW data can be processed to create different results like in film camera negatives. Nevertheless, the original RAW image file remains unchanged. It can be worked on again to create totally different results. The RAW format allows maximum flexibility for editing. In Canon cameras, the RAW files are saved in .cr2 format.

CR2 is an abbreviation for Canon RAW 2nd Edition. It is an uncompressed, high-quality format larger than the other file formats. It is based on TIFF specifications. To edit CR2 RAW files, you need to convert them into JPG, PNG, TIFF, etc. using a RAW converter.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of using the CR2 file format?

Benefits

Contains metadata - CR2 format contains Metadata. It means all the available details and shooting conditions when the image was clicked, are contained. This information is used in post-processing.

Contains metadata - CR2 format contains Metadata. It means all the available details and shooting conditions when the image was clicked, are contained. This information is used in post-processing.

Supreme quality - The RAW images and videos that come out from the Canon digital camera guarantee high quality. Photographers can edit these as they desire and create a masterpiece.

Standard image format - For photography using Canon, CR2 is the standard image format. Every user is familiar with this format, which indicates its long-term usage.

Maintains originality - CR2 files are RAW, so when they reach team members associated with the campaign the originality of the image is maintained. It ensures the true depiction of the photographer's thoughts.

Bit depth - The RAW files contain 14-bit, which offers them the potential of up to 4 trillion colors. It records an extensive range of tones and colors.

Drawback

Large size - As CR2 files are uncompressed, editing of its enormous size is not possible. To avoid this issue the CR2 file is converted into another extension for editing.

Large size - As CR2 files are uncompressed, editing of its enormous size is not possible. To avoid this issue the CR2 file is converted into another extension for editing.

Difficulty in sharing - Due to its massive size sharing CR2 files for review is difficult. This is bad for project dynamics.

Storage issues - Large size means more storage space is needed on the memory card. It even takes a long to save. For continuous shooting and saving this format is not suitable.

Needs to be converted - For post-processing there is a need to use a converter because editing the large size CR2 files is challenging. Even if you want to share it, conversion to JPG makes it easy to email the file.

How does the CR2 format work?

CR2 is Canon's proprietary format. It stores every detail captured by the sensor without influencing the video or image. Its working capabilities can be understood because it maintains 14-bits of RGB. It is high in comparison to JPG's 8-bits. CR2 format's attribute is great for storing original images without any loss of details.

How to convert CR2 to JPG?

There are multiple programs available that can help you convert CR2 to JPG. Unlike other converters, reaConverter is extremely efficient in handling batch conversions, which saves time and effort doing repetitive operations. Simultaneously, during conversion, you can apply multiple image-editing options.

Steps to convert

Download & install reaconverter. It takes a few minutes! Start the software and load all the CR2 files you desire to convert. Choose the output folder from the 'Saving options' tab. Here you desire JPG, so choose it. Here apply to edit and prepare it for conversion. Press the start tab and your conversion starts. Wait patiently because the conversion time will depend on the number of images you loaded for conversion. Save the converted images on your PC or share them on social channels.

Canon has developed its editing software and there is the Adobe Photoshop suite, which helps in conversion but is extremely expensive. However, the Lite edition of reaconverter is free allowing access to basic editing tools. The Standard and Pro edition need onetime payment to attain the license and enjoy versatile features.

Why are the causes of CR2 file corruption?

CR2 file corruption causes need to be understood, so you can troubleshoot it and move on. Some common causes of CR2 file corruption are -

When the SD card is inserted or removed improperly from the card reader camera or computer can corrupt the CR2 files. Data is generally safe on SD cards but when your insert or remove the chances of corrupting the CR2 files increases.

During CR2 files transfers there can be a sudden shut down of the system. This can cause CR2 file corruption, so ensure that transfer takes place smoothly without sudden shutdown.

Ensure that the Canon camera is fully charged before shooting. It is because the CR2 files that get created during the photoshoot can get destroyed because of low battery. Besides, even ensure that data is saved properly.

The CR2 files, you store on the computer's hard drive may contain certain bad sectors. The damaged storage media can impact the CR2 files making them corrupt.

A virus or malware attack in the system can damage the CR2 files. Therefore, have robust anti-virus software installed to avoid virus attack.

Ensure that the CR2 file is saved with the proper file name & extension. If ignored they can get corrupt.

Corrupt CR2 file errors can occur when least expected. There are some ways to troubleshoot or fix the corrupted CR2 files. As a manual solution open the corrupt CR2 file using a different application. If damages are minor the files will open with another application. Windows operating system has inbuilt utilities like SFC/Scannow that helps to fix the corrupted files.

There are some automatic solutions to fix the corrupted .cr2 files. You will find reliable and effective repair tools like Wondershare Repairit, Recoverit Photo Recovery, etc.

Which is the best format CR2 or JPG?

If you plan to perform post-capture processing or produce huge poster prints then capture in .cr2 format with minimum compression because you gain leverage with all the metadata saved.

If you want quick access to the images then shoot in JPG format because the files can be read directly from the memory card. JPG does not mean poor image, but it is a processed image. Unlike CR2, JPG does not allow maximum flexibility.

