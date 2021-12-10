What to Know Before Choosing Clinical Counseling as a Career

Are you considering a career in clinical counseling? If so, you have come to the right place. There are many questions to consider in determining if such an occupation is the right choice for you. This article answers basic questions about the field of clinical counseling to help you make an informed decision about your future.

What Does a Clinical Mental Health Counselor Do?

A clinical mental health counselor provides psychotherapy to adults and children struggling with various mental, emotional, and behavioral difficulties. This therapy can be conducted individually or in group settings. The psychotherapy process broadly consists of evaluating an individual or group's psychological issues, creating a treatment plan to address said struggles, and putting the plan into practice through therapy sessions.

Typical daily activities for clinical mental health counselors include meetings with clients, consulting notes, writing evaluations, and working with insurance companies for payment. Counselors are also responsible for staying updated on modern treatment practices and procedures.

Mental health counselors work in diverse fields and professional environments. Counselors often practice in counseling agencies, hospitals, educational institutions, or private practices. While some professionals in the counseling field chose to work in general practice, others chose specialty areas. These fields include, but are not limited to, marriage and family therapy, addiction recovery counseling, and animal-assisted therapy.

How Do You Become a Clinical Counselor?

Clinical counselors must rely on their psychological methods and theories training to deliver a high degree of service to clients. The road to obtaining this training, however, is long. In the United States, mental health counselors are required to earn a Masters in Clinical Counseling at an accredited institution before practicing. These programs are most often three years in length, and candidates must have already completed an undergraduate degree program. There are many in-person, online, and hybrid options available to fit the needs of applicants.

Many students in these master's programs are required to complete a specified number of hours working alongside a licensed therapist as part of their program. This requirement is structured so that future counselors may gain the practical and theoretical skills learned in the classroom. After students graduate and earn a Master's in Clinical Counseling, they must meet their state's requirements to obtain a counseling license. An individual may enter the workplace as a clinical counselor at this stage.

What Makes Clinical Counseling Different from Similar Fields?

Mental health counseling is one of many professions in the large field of psychology. The distinguishing element of clinical counseling is that professionals in this area work directly with people who have already developed mental health problems. This differs from counseling psychologists, for example, who focus on individuals and groups that do not manifest particular psychological ailments but still wish to improve upon their mental states.

Clinical counseling is also distinct from research-driven psychology professions. Professionals in neuropsychology, for example, focus on understanding connections between behavior and biology. On the other hand, mental health counselors utilize established methods rather than conduct research to bring about positive results for clients. The clinical counseling area is also different from those whose primary goal is to teach psychological techniques in colleges and universities.

How Much Do Mental Health Counselors Make?

Salaries for counselors vary drastically by state, experience level, and specialty area. As of 2020, however, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook recorded a median annual wage of $47,660. The lowest-earning professionals of the field's bottom 10% earn $30,590 yearly, while the top 10% earn more than $78,700. The Bureau also estimates that between 2020 and 2030, employment opportunities for mental health counselors will grow by 23%. This growth may have an impact on the average annual salary.

In Review:

Being a mental health counselor is a complex but gratifying career that allows qualified individuals to care for those in need. To review, the role of a counselor is to work towards the mental health of their clients. A prospective therapist must complete a graduate program and meet their state's licensing requirements to become a counselor. Clinical counseling differs from other similar fields in its emphasis on directly assisting people with mental ailments rather than assisting mentally healthy individuals or focusing on research.