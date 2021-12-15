How Can You Start Dealing with Trauma Today?

(Photo : Daniel Reche from Pexels)

A traumatic incident happens when a person is in a scenario where they or others are at risk of harm or danger. Situations like these are typically frightening or stressful. People feel powerless in such situations. A sudden sickness, an accident or attack, or a natural catastrophe are all traumatic events that might cause us to be upset or distressed. They elicit strong and troubling emotions in us, which normally pass with time and without the need for expert assistance. Furthermore, there are many ways to deal with trauma today including but not limited to medications and proper treatments from professionals. Speaking about proper treatment, online EMDR is popular. Nevertheless, here are some of the ways on how you can start dealing with trauma today.

1. Make no substantial adjustments in your life.

One of the most essential ways is to not make any substantial adjustment in your life. Any major choices should be postponed as much as possible. Your judgement may be faulty, and you may make decisions that you later come to regret. You should seek counsel from someone you can trust.

2. Do not overextend yourself.

While being active might distract you from what has occurred, you will need time to reflect on what has occurred in order to come to grips with it. Allow yourself some time to return to your normal routine.

3. Do not consume alcoholic beverages or illegal substances.

For a short time, alcohol or drugs might help you forget about traumatic memories, but they will prevent you from coming to grips with what has happened. They have also been linked to depression and other health issues.

4. Do not stifle your emotions.

It is normal to have strong emotions. Do not be self-conscious about them. Keeping things bottled up might make you feel worse and harm your health. Allow yourself to talk about what's occurred and how you are feeling, and do not be surprised if you weep.

5. Patience is required.

Remember that having a strong reaction to a traumatic situation is natural. As you heal, take things one day at a time. As the days' pass, you should notice a progressive improvement in your symptoms.

6. Make self-care a priority.

Eat nutritious meals, engage in regular physical activity, and obtain a decent night's sleep as much as possible. Also, look for alternative healthy coping skills like art, music, meditation, relaxation, and time spent in nature.

7. Establish a routine.

Even if you do not feel like eating, make an effort to eat regularly and consume a well-balanced diet. Exercising can help, but it is best to start slowly.

8. Participate in some 'regular' activities with other individuals.

You will want to be around other people sometimes, but not to talk about what occurred. This might be a component of the healing process as well.

9. Take precautions.

Accidents are more likely to occur after a traumatic event. Be cautious around the house and when driving.

10. Examine the situation.

Allow yourself to think about the trauma and discuss it with others in little increments. Do not worry if you weep while speaking; it is normal and typically beneficial. Keep things moving at a comfortable speed for you.

11. Solicit assistance.

It is sometimes therapeutic to talk about what happened. You may need to enlist the help of your friends and family to complete this task; they will most likely be stumped at first.

12. Allow yourself some alone time.

You may wish to be alone or with a small group of people at times.

13. Participate in activities with other survivors.

Attending funerals or memorial ceremonies may assist you in coming to grips with what has occurred. Spending time with those who have gone through similar situations might be beneficial.

14. Find out what occurred.

It is preferable to accept the truth of what occurred than speculate about what may have occurred.

15. Allow yourself some time.

Accepting what has happened and learning to live with it takes time - weeks or months. It is possible that you will need to grieve for what (or who) you have lost.

16. Face your emotions.

It is natural to desire to forget about a painful experience. However, refusing to leave the house, sleeping all day, isolating oneself from loved ones, and abusing substances to avoid reminders are not long-term healthy coping strategies. While some avoidance is natural, excessive avoidance might prolong your stress and prevent you from recovering. Gradually reintroduce yourself to a normal schedule. As you get back into the swing of things, support from loved ones or a mental health professional may be really beneficial.

17. Lean on your loved ones for support.

Identify people who can help you, such as friends or relatives. If you are ready to talk about the terrible occurrence, you might tell them about your feelings and experience. To ease some of your everyday stress, you might ask loved ones to assist you with domestic activities or other commitments.

When should you seek professional assistance?

Traumatic stress disorder is not a condition that everyone has to be treated for. With time, the majority of people heal on their own. In the aftermath of a traumatic experience, however, mental health specialists such as psychologists can assist you in finding appropriate coping mechanisms. You may have acute stress disorder or PTSD if your suffering is interfering with your relationships, career, or daily functioning.

Somatic Therapies

To assist the mind and body process trauma, some therapists utilise somatic or body-based treatments.

Among these treatments are: